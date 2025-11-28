TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains firm with $4,140 holding bears

  • Gold approaches the $4,200 area, with downside attempts limited above $4,140.
  • A mild rebound in US Yields is supporting the US Dollar and weighing on precious metals.
  • XAU/USD v¡bylls are focusing on the November peaks, at $4,210 and $4,245.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains firm with $4,140 holding bears
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) keeps crawling higher, and is on track to close the week 2.7% higher, with the US Dollar weighed by rising bets of Fed monetary easing. XAU/USD has been capped at $4,190 earlier on Friday, as the US Dollar picked up in a calm Thanksgiving session, but downside attempts remain limited above $4,140 so far.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six currencies, is picking up from lows on Friday, favoured by a mild rebound in US Treasury yields, but it remains on track for its worst weekly performance in months. 

Dovish comments from Fed officials and weak US consumption figures have prompted investors to ramp up hopes of a Fed rate cut in December, which has sent US Treasury yields and the US Dollar tumbling this week.

Technical Analysis: Bulls are focusing on the $4,245 level

XAU/USD Chart
XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains positive. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is trending higher, reaching levels past 60, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned up and is crossing the signal line, highlighting growing bullish pressure.

The move above $4,100 confirmed that the bearish correction from the November peak is over, and bulls have shifted their focus to the November 14 high, at $4,210, on track for November’s peak, at $4,245.

On the downside, the mentioned $4,140 support (November 27 low) keeps the bullish trend in play. A bearish reaction below here brings the  November 25 low, near $4,100, to the focus, ahead of the November 21 and 24 lows between $4.025 and $4,040.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.41%-0.81%-0.22%-0.42%-0.99%-1.60%-0.25%
EUR0.41%-0.39%0.20%-0.02%-0.60%-1.20%0.16%
GBP0.81%0.39%0.58%0.38%-0.21%-0.80%0.56%
JPY0.22%-0.20%-0.58%-0.22%-0.84%-1.52%-0.03%
CAD0.42%0.02%-0.38%0.22%-0.58%-1.18%0.18%
AUD0.99%0.60%0.21%0.84%0.58%-0.59%0.80%
NZD1.60%1.20%0.80%1.52%1.18%0.59%1.38%
CHF0.25%-0.16%-0.56%0.03%-0.18%-0.80%-1.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers