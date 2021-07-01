Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery towards $1,800 awaits US NFP

- Gold buyers take a breather on the way to consolidate weekly losses.
- Growth optimism, sluggish yields back the bulls despite mixed data.
- IMF, Fedspeak add to the DXY run-up to fresh three-month high.
- Chart of the Week: Gold meets critical landmark
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the two-day bounce off the key support below $1,780, edges higher around $1,776 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery moves fade amid the pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) anxiety, even as the economic recovery hopes back the gold buyers.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in a touch softer than 61.00 expected and 61.2 previous readouts to 60.6 in June. This also joins the details relating to the employment component that dropped to 49.9 while the prices-paid sub-component jumped to the highest since 1979. On the contrary, Initial claims for last week fell to 364K, dragging down the four-week average to 392.75K, which in turn backs a strong NFP print that is expected to rise from 559K to 690K in June.
Read: NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
Other than the mixed data, the coronavirus woes in Asia-Pacific also probe the gold bulls. The covid updates from Australia seem to be positive of late as the new cases ease to 33 versus 49 prior. Also positive is the nation’s jabbing that recently picked up the pace to 8.0% fully vaccinated versus the 4% before a few days. This helps Queensland to lift local lockdowns from some parts of the state. Elsewhere, Indonesia announced an emergency from July 02 to 20 while infections in Malaysia and Thailand also become a concern for the markets.
Even so, policymakers at the US Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remain optimistic. Recently, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker told the Wall Street Journal that he supports the start of bond-buying pullback later this year. Following that, the IMF upwardly revised its US GDP growth forecast from 4.6% in April to 7.0%. The global institute also teased the Fed rate hike by late 2022, per Bloomberg.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks posted gains with S&P 500 refreshing record top for the sixth day whereas the US Treasury yields remain mildly bid. Further, The US dollar index (DXY) rose to the fresh high since early April the previous day but awaits more clues to move further to the north by the press time.
Given the escalating odds of the Fed’s action, amid stronger inflation, firmer NFP will pave the way for the monetary policy adjustments and put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar stronger, which in turn could weigh on the gold prices. On the contrary, bulls are already flexing muscles and may break the immediate bearish trend channel in case NFP drags the greenback down.
Technical analysis
Gold remains inside a two-week-old descending trend channel despite keeping the bounce off the key horizontal support from March.
Given the metal’s sustained upside beyond near-term key support, coupled with easing the bearish bias of the MACD, the gold prices may extend the latest recovery moves. However, multiple hurdles to the north require a strong fundamental push to back the bulls.
That said, the stated channel’s resistance line acts as the immediate upside hurdle, near $1,783, ahead of the 100-DMA level of $1,790.
In a case where gold buyers manage to cross the $1,790 resistance, the $1,800 threshold and mid-May lows near $1,809 can probe the upside ahead of the convergence of 50 and 200-DMA near $1,830-35 that becomes a trend-changer of broken.
Alternatively, the stated horizontal line surrounding $1,755 and the channel support near $1,746 will precede the April 13 low of $1,723 to check the gold sellers to their return. Though, the $1,700 round figure and the double bottom surrounding $1,675 marked earlier in the year will be crucial to watch afterward.
Gold: Daily Chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1776.3
|Today Daily Change
|6.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|1770.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1824.96
|Daily SMA50
|1833.25
|Daily SMA100
|1791.37
|Daily SMA200
|1830.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1774.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1753.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.66
|Previous Monthly High
|1916.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|1750.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1766.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1761.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1757.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1745.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1736.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1778.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1787.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1799.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro remains bearish, under pressure ahead of NFP
US dollar resumes the upside after brief correction ahead of NFP. Market participants await key US data, critical for Fed policy expectations. EUR/USD’s slide found support again around 1.1840.
GBP/USD: A slide to 1.3670 is on the cards
Dollar’s strength extends into another session, eyes turn to the NFP. BoE Governor Bailey offsets Haldane's comments, hitting the pound sterling. GBP/USD unable to recover, remains vulnerable looking at key support area near 1.3670.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
These two price levels could define Cardano future
Cardano price has framed pronounced levels of support and resistance that could inhibit a definitive trend from developing and, as a result, deliver an ideal trading opportunity for swing traders working off a short-term trading program.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.