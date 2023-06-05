Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds at the 100-day SMA following US economic data

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • Gold bears got rejected at the 100-day SMA at $1,940.
  • US Service PMIs from ISM and S&P Global came in weak in May.
  • US bond yields decline across the board following the disappointing data.

 

During Monday’s session, Gold price gained bullish momentum and reached the $1,960 level after bottoming at the 100-day Simple Moving Average at the $1,940 zone. This increase was triggered by the release of disappointing ISM Services PMI data for May, which fueled a US Dollar sell-off on the back of failing US bond yields.

US yields decline across the board after disappointing US data

The US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a Service PMI of 50.3 in May, falling short of the expected 51.5 and down from 51.9 the previous month. Furthermore, the S&P Global Composite final estimate for the same month declined to 54.3, lower than the anticipated 54.5, following the previous reading of 55.1. Meanwhile, the final revision of the service sector PMI came in at 54.9, slightly lower than the preliminary reading of 55.1.

Following the release, investors are perceiving a stronger case of a no-hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the June 13-14 meeting. In that sense, the CME FedWatch Tool indicates there is a higher likelihood (77%) of the Fed not raising interest rates in their upcoming June, with expectations of maintaining the target rate at 5.25%.

Those dovish bets on the Fed were reflected in the drop of the US bond yields. The 10-year bond yield is trading at 3.67%, while the 2-year yield stands at 4.50% and the 5-year yield sits at 3.85%. As the US bond rates could be seen as the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding gold, the yellow metal gained traction.

Levels to watch

According to the daily chart, the XAU/USD holds a neutral short-term outlook as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest that the sellers are struggling to maintain their dominance while the bulls are starting to gain momentum. Both indicators remain in negative territory but hint at bearish impulse exhaustion.


If the XAU/USD continues to move higher, the next resistances to watch are at the $1,960 zone, followed by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,977 and the $1,990 area. On the other hand, supports are seen at the 100-day SMA at $1,940, and then the $1,930 and $1,920 zones.

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1960.83
Today Daily Change 12.81
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 1948.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1980.91
Daily SMA50 1991.4
Daily SMA100 1939.1
Daily SMA200 1835.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1983.5
Previous Daily Low 1947.56
Previous Weekly High 1983.5
Previous Weekly Low 1932.12
Previous Monthly High 2079.76
Previous Monthly Low 1932.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1961.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1969.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1935.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1923.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1899.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1971.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 1995.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 2007.77

 

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies near 1.0700 after USD slide

EUR/USD steadies near 1.0700 after USD slide

EUR/USD reached a peak of 1.0721 following the release of a weak ISM Services PMI report from the US. The pair is currently hovering near the 1.0700 level, unchanged for the day. Wall Street indexes are showing a mixed performance.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2400 as USD loses strength

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2400 as USD loses strength

GBP/USD has advanced beyond 1.2400 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. With the initial reaction to the disappointing ISM Services PMI, which showed a contraction in employment, the US Dollar lost its strength and allowed the pair to reverse its direction.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Unconvinced bulls pushing XAU/USD higher Premium

Gold: Unconvinced bulls pushing XAU/USD higher

The US Dollar maintained its strong footing throughout the first half of the day but changed course early in the US session amid tepid American data.

Gold News

Binance and CEO face 13 charges by the SEC, citing securities laws violation

Binance and CEO face 13 charges by the SEC, citing securities laws violation

Binance entities and CEO Changpeng Zhao are facing 13 charges from the US SEC. Allegations revolve around securities law violations, among other crimes that the regulator has been clamping down against.

Read more

June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period

June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period

After raising rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the FOMC signaled at the conclusion of its previous meeting on May 3 that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures