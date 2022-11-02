- Gold rallies hard on a dovish pivot at the FOMC.
- Markets now await clarity from Chair Powell's presser.
The gold price has shot higher on a hint of dovishness in today's interest rate decision by the Federal Open Market committee. The vote was unanimous in favour of the policy whereby the Fed hiked by 75bps, setting the target range at 3.75% - 4.00%.
Gold is up around 1% following the release of the statement trading at $1,663, rising from the day's low of $1,645.68, printing a post-Fed high of $1,665.53 so far.
Gold price is higher on the back of the swaps markets that are now downgrading the chances of another 75bps at its December meeting due to such changes in the statement as follows:
"In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial deviations."
Changes to FOMC statement
Before the FOMC statement, the terminal top was priced at 5.03% in May, it's down to 4.95% now after the new sentence in the FOMC statement that signals more increases but hints at possibly smaller increments.
The US dollar is testing critical trendline support as shown on the hourly and daily charts below:
Markets now await Chair Jerome Powell's presser for clarity on the dovish tilt.
Watch live Chiar Powell
Gold technical analysis
The weekly charts shows the price at the bottom of the sideways range.
The daily charts show the prospects of a move into channel resistance:
(Before Fed, above)
The price is digging into the M-formation's resistance that guards the channel resistance.
(After Fed, below):
The hourly chart shows the price reaching into
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
