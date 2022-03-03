Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pauses on the way to $1,975, Ukraine in focus

- Gold prices remain steady amid market’s anxiety, dropped the most in two weeks the previous day.
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks eyed amid hopes of ceasefire, Moscow’s aggression.
- Markets remain mixed as rating agencies downgrade Moscow, Powell propelled Fed’s rate-hike bets, yields.
- Gold Price Forecast: Russia-Ukraine war favors US dollar but XAU/USD’s downside appears limited
Gold (XAU/USD) traders portray the market’s indecision around $1,925 heading into Thursday’s European session.
The yellow metal took a U-turn from a weekly high to print the biggest daily loss in a fortnight the previous day as market sentiment improved amid hopes of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine. However, cautious mood ahead of the stated negotiations and increasing odds of a faster pace of Fed’s rate-hike seem to restrict the metal’s latest moves.
Russian media shared news of a probable meeting today, with a ceasefire on the table. However, the latest confirmation from Ukrainian authorities that the Moscow military captured southern city Kherson seems to challenge the peace talks.
Also negative for the market sentiment is the rating downgrade of Russia by global rating agencies like Moody’s and Fitch, not to forget the economic fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv.
The geopolitical risks also hike the inflation woes and push Fed Chair Powell to suggest faster rate lifts, to the tune of 0.50% if needed. The same propelled inflation expectations and probabilities of such an action in March, as portrayed by CME’s FedWatch Tool and the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish even as Wall Street ran the show of optimism on Wednesday. The cautious mood, however, keeps the US Dollar Index (DXY) firmer.
Moving on, the US ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders, Nonfarm Productivity, etc. will join the second version of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to entertain traders. However, Russia-Ukraine headlines will be crucial for the near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest inaction, gold remains above the 10-month-old horizontal area amid the broad rush to risk safety.
The bullish MACD signals and sustained trading beyond the monthly support line also add strength to the upside bias.
However, the overbought RSI line hints at a pullback, which in turn highlights a horizontal line stretched from September 2020, surrounding $1,975.
Gold: Daily chart
Should XAU/USD bulls remain dominant past $1,975, the $2,000 psychological magnet, also the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of January-February moves, will be in focus ahead of the year 2020 peak of $2,075.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Meanwhile, the aforementioned support zone from June 2021, around $1,915-12, puts a floor under the gold prices during a pullback, a break of which will highlight a 12-day-old support line, close to $1,900 by the press time.
Following that, the one-month-old rising trend line and November 2021 peak, respectively around $1,890 and $1,877, will challenge the gold sellers before the last defense for short-term buyers, namely the 21-DMA level of $1,870.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1925.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1925.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1873.05
|Daily SMA50
|1837.87
|Daily SMA100
|1818.83
|Daily SMA200
|1809.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1950.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1913.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1878.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1927.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1936.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1909.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1893.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1873.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1945.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1982.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1100 amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400 despite cautious mood, USD strength
GBP/USD is heading higher above 1.3400 amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is defending the bids ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The developments relating to the Ukraine crisis will dominate the market. UK/US Services PMIs awaited.
Gold pauses on the way to $1,975, Ukraine in focus
Gold prices remain steady amid the market’s anxiety, dropped the most in two weeks the previous day. Russia-Ukraine peace talks eyed amid hopes of a ceasefire, Moscow’s aggression. Rating agencies downgrade Moscow, Powell propelled Fed’s rate-hike bets, yields.
Dogecoin upside is limited to $0.20 as DOGE continues to coil up
Dogecoin price is stuck producing lower highs and equal lows between two crucial barriers. As this price action progress, DOGE becomes increasingly coiled up. A breakout from this consolidation is likely to pop, leading to a quick run-up.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.