Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates inside the previous day’s range, investors await US PMI

- Gold prices are juggling inside Wednesday’s value area amid the unavailability of any potential trigger.
- The DXY is displaying a lackluster performance ahead of the US PMI.
- Investors should brace for a consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying volatility contraction as investors are awaiting the release of the US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data, which is due in the New York session. The precious metal is auctioning inside the previous day’s range. On Wednesday, the precious metal traded in the boundary of $1,823.45-1,847.93. An auction inside the previous day’s value area dictates that the market participants are awaiting a potential trigger for a decisive move.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has turned sideways after facing barricades around 104.30. It looks like the DXY has failed to capitalize on hawkish guidance in Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s testimony. Fed Powell dictated that the US central bank is strongly committed to bringing price stability to the economy. Therefore a consecutive rate hike announcement by 75 basis points (bps) in July monetary policy looks likely as price pressures have not displayed even a minor impact of the prior interest rate hikes.
On the economic data front, the market participants are expecting a mixed performance from the PMI figures. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to slip to 56 from the prior print of 57. While the Services PMI may advance marginally to 53.5 from the former figure of 53.4.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices have displayed a failed attempt of overstepping the downward sloping trendline placed from the June 16 high at $1,857.58 but is attempting to surpass again. The greenback bulls have defended the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,837.50. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has returned into the 40.00-60.00 range after failing to sustain above 60.00.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.85
|Today Daily Change
|-2.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1837.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.76
|Daily SMA50
|1867.33
|Daily SMA100
|1891.58
|Daily SMA200
|1843.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1847.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1838.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1832.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1824.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1800.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1849.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1860.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
