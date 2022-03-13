Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD may attract a downward bias on likely hawkish stance from the Fed

- Gold prices have sensed support near 200-period EMA at $1,975.40.
- A mixed bag from the Russia-Ukraine war has shifted the focus of investors to Fed’s policy action.
- Intensifying fears of stagflation claims a modest hawkish stance from the Fed.
Gold (XAU/USD) is likely to juggle on Monday as broader risk-off impulse may provide tailwinds on the downside while upside gains will remain capped on a likely hawkish stance this week. The odds of an interest rate hike decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are very much lucrative; however, the concept that will hold the nerves of investors will be the extent of the interest rate hike.
Gold prices are getting mixed cues from the Russia-Ukraine war headlines. At once, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia was showing signs of willingness to engage in substantive negotiations about ending a conflict on Sunday. While, on the risk-off impulse side, Russian missiles attack on large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland escalated fears of third world war.
Therefore, the Russia-Ukraine war headlines will remain a mixed bag for the precious metal so investors will focus on likely monetary policy action by the Fed this week. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put forward a tedious job for the central banks. The cues from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) dictate a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate decision from the Fed on a print of 7.9% without considering the impact of higher oil prices. While the intensifying fears of stagflation claim a modest hawkish stance from the Fed.
Gold Technical Analysis
On an hourly scale, XAU/USD is auctioning in a falling channel that signals for a lackluster move with a negative bias. The precious metal has sensed support near 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,975.40. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a back and forth movement in the precious metal ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1982.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1982.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1930.08
|Daily SMA50
|1862.62
|Daily SMA100
|1833.52
|Daily SMA200
|1812.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1999.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1958.82
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1974.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1983.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1961.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1939.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1921.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2001.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2020.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2041.89
