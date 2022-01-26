Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD key levels to watch, Fed in focus – Confluence Detector

- Gold price remains stuck between the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the Fed.
- Traders turn cautious as Fed is likely to hint at a March rate hike.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD risks correction on death cross, potential Fed’s hawkishness
Gold price has paused its two-day uptrend, as bulls contemplate the next move, in anticipation of the critical Fed interest rate decision. Fed is seen hinting at a March rate lift-off while traders will closely eye any signals on the timing of the balance sheet reduction. Expectations of a hawkish Fed outcome are limiting the upside in gold price, although bulls draw support from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical turmoil. Let’s take a look at gold’s key technical levels in the run-up to the Fed showdown.
Read: Fed January Preview: Three possible scenarios for gold
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold price is consolidating below a bunch of healthy resistance levels stacked up around $1,849.
At that supply zone, the previous week’s high coincides with Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
The immediate upside meets strong offers around $1,852, the confluence of the pivot point one-week R1, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and Bollinger Band one-day Upper.
The intersection of the pivot point one-day R1 and pivot point one-month R1 at $1,856 is the level to beat for gold bulls.
On the other hand, if the correction picks up steam, then the immediate support awaits at the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,842.
The next significant cushion is placed at $1,840, the SMA5 one-day, below which the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1,837 will get tested.
A sharp sell-off will be triggered below the last, calling for a test of the previous month’s high of $1,831.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold risks correction on death cross, potential Fed’s hawkishness Premium
Gold price witnessed another bullish day on Tuesday, as it built on the previous rebound and broke through the critical psychological barrier at $1,850. A sharp correction in the US dollar against its main competitors from three-week highs served as a key catalyst behind gold’s additional upside.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows. Early signs of a bullish takeover are now present.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market. USD/CAD is carving out a potential bull flag on the 4H chart, more room to rise?