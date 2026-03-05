EUR/CAD falls to near 1.5850 due to higher Oil prices

EUR/CAD resuming its losing streak after a flat session, trading around 1.5850 during the European hours on Thursday. The currency cross struggles as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives support from higher crude Oil prices, given the status of the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil climbs for the third successive session, trading around $75.00 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices advance as supply disruptions continue amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

US and Israeli strikes on Iran have heightened regional tensions, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure and disrupting key Middle East Oil and gas flows, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for roughly 20% of global oil and LNG supply.

The EUR/CAD cross depreciates as the Euro (EUR) weakens ahead of January’s Eurozone Retail Sales data release later in the day. The annual Eurozone Retail Sales are expected to increase by 1.7% in January, following the 1.3% rise in December, while the monthly figure is expected to come at 0.3%, against the previous 0.5% decline.

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB is closely monitoring energy markets amid the Middle East war. Villeroy noted that the conflict’s duration will shape its impact on prices but sees no reason at present for the ECB to raise interest rates.