Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles above $1,950 as risk-on mood loses momentum ahead of US NFP

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • Gold price is facing barricades in extending range towards the north as USD Index is attempting a cushion around 100.50.
  • Analysts at the National Bank of Canada anticipate a policy change by the FOMC in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Going forward, the US NFP data will be of utmost importance.

Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying back-and-forth moves in the early London session after a breathtaking rally above the crucial resistance of $1,950.00. The precious metal has turned sideways as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is building a cushion around 100.50. The upside bias is still favored as a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has pushed the USD Index into a negative trajectory.

Economists at the National Bank of Canada believe “It would be a mistake for the Fed to persist in raising its key rate well beyond the current level and holding it there for an extended period if inflation continues to surprise on the downside.” Therefore a policy change from the FOMC in the first quarter of 2023 is anticipated, which would set the stage for a more prolonged decline.

Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are holding their morning gains confidently, portraying that the risk appetite theme is extremely solid. However, the 10-year US Treasury yields have scaled firmly above 3.42%.

After the Fed’s policy-inspired volatility, investors are shifting their focus toward the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) (Jan) data, which will release on Friday. As per the consensus, the US economy has added fresh 185K jobs in January vs. the prior addition of 223K. The Unemployment Rate is seen higher at 3.6%. Also, the Average Hourly Earnings are expected to accelerate to 4.9% from the former release of 4.6%.

Gold technical analysis

The formation of selling wicks by the Gold price after surpassing January 26 high at $1,949.26 is hinting at the presence of significant offers at elevated levels. It looks like the Gold bulls lack strength for a fresh upside. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,945.00 is still aiming higher, which indicates that the upside trend has not halted yet.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing signs of an overbought situation, which could result in a minor correction ahead.

Gold hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1952.65
Today Daily Change -0.91
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1953.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1910.49
Daily SMA50 1840.72
Daily SMA100 1762.09
Daily SMA200 1776.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1953.6
Previous Daily Low 1920.61
Previous Weekly High 1949.27
Previous Weekly Low 1911.45
Previous Monthly High 1949.27
Previous Monthly Low 1823.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1933.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 1931.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 1909.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 1898.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 1964.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1975.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1997.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2400 ahead of BoE policy announcements

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2400 ahead of BoE policy announcements

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2400 heading into the London Open this 'Super Thursday'. Pound Sterling bulls take a breather ahead of the expected BoE 50 bps rate hike. The US Dollar remains vulnerable following the dovish Fed verdict. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD trades firmer above 1.1000, as ECB decision looms

EUR/USD trades firmer above 1.1000, as ECB decision looms

EUR/USD is holding moderate gains above 1.1000, as buyers keep the reins ahead of the ECB policy decision. The pair is sitting at the highest level in 10 months, as the US Dollar licks the dovish Fed decision-inflicted wounds. The Euro remains underpinned by hawkish ECB expectations. 

EUR/USD News

Gold juggles above $1,950 as risk-on mood loses momentum ahead of US NFP

Gold juggles above $1,950 as risk-on mood loses momentum ahead of US NFP

Gold price is facing barricades in extending range towards the north as USD Index is attempting a cushion around 100.50. Going forward, the US NFP data will be of utmost importance.

Gold News

Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?

Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?

MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance have rallied beyond 20% after the US Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The rallies are facing crucial hurdles and could trigger a correction.

Read more

BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: The last 50 bps hike but not the end yet Premium

BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: The last 50 bps hike but not the end yet

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to begin 2023 with yet another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, with Governor Andrew Bailey hinting at further monetary policy tightening. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures