Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is looking for direction at $4,200

Gold (XAU/USD) is posting minor losses for the third consecutive day on Thursday, weighed by lower demand for safe havens amid a moderate risk appetite. The precious metal, however, remains supported above the mid-range of the $4,100s with the $4,264 high at a short distance.

The brighter market mood is weighing on Gold this week, but the rising bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates after its December 10 meeting keep bullion’s downside attempts limited for now. Later on Thursday, the US Initial Jobless Claims report might give some impetus to the US Dollar’s volatility, although investors are likely to stand pat, ahead of Friday’s PCE Prices Index release.

Technical Analysis: A triangle pattern has formed around $4,200

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Price action is forming a triangle pattern around the $4,200 level, with technical indicators showing a lack of clear bias. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is flat around the 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero, revealing a mild bearish momentum

The triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which, in this case, would suggest a bullish outcome. Immediate resistance is at the triangle top, now around $4,230, ahead of Wednesday’s high, at $4,240, and the December 1 high, at the mentioned $4,264.

On the downside, a break of the triangle bottom, now at $4,178, should be confirmed below Wednesday’s low of $4,165. Further down, the target would be the November 27 lows near $4140.