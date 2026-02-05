Gold (XAU/USD) is accelerating its reversal from Wednesday’s highs near $5,100, trading at $4,865 at the time of writing, with downside attempts contained below $4,790 for now. Precious metals are losing ground despite the risk-averse sentiment, as the US Dollar appreciates across the board.

The Greenback is acting as a safe-haven again, drawing support in risk-off markets, as the quarterly earnings from US tech giants failed to convince investors, triggering a sell-off in the sector that has dragged down equity indexes across the globe.



Beyond that, investors’ cautiousness ahead of key monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) due later on Thursday is weighing on the Euro and the Pound, providing an additional impulse to the US Dollar.

Technical Analysis

The 4-hour chart, XAU/USD, shows price action trapped between Fibonacci retracement levels with technical indicators pointing to a weakening bullish momentum.

Price action has dropped below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is attempting to cross below the Signal line, a bearish sign. Apart from that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below the 50 midline, entering negative territory.

Immediate support is seen at the intra-day low of $4,790. Further down, the intraday support near the $4,600 level is likely to attract bears.

On the upside, a confluence of resistances, between the January 29 low, at the $5,100 area, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last week's sell-off, at $5,135, is likely to challenge bulls. Above those levels, the next target would be the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, at the $5,330 area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)