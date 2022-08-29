- Gold price recovers some ground, jumping from July 25 lows around $1720.
- Worldwide central bank hawkish rhetoric, weighed on market sentiment, a tailwind for gold price.
- Gold Price Forecast: It could test $1800 if buyers reclaim $1770; otherwise, it could fall towards $1700.
Gold price bounced from five-week lows on Monday, amidst a downbeat market mood, after last Friday's hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, spurred a fall in equities, propelling the greenback and US Treasury bond yields to fresh weekly highs. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1740 slightly above its opening price.
Gold advances in tandem with the greenback
Global equities are trading in negative territory. Since Wall Street opened, the US Dollar Index a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six peers is almost flat exchanging hands at 108.831, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal, which is up by almost 0.80%, despite climbing US Treasury yields.
Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield stays edges up almost eight bps, sitting at 3.119%, at a time that market players expect that the US Federal Reserve would hike 75 bps, as shown by the CME FedWatcht tool, with odds lying at 70%.
On Monday, a light calendar keeps market participants reflecting on the Jackson Hole symposium. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed would increase the rate to restrictive territory and would keep them there “for some time” as the US central bank tries to tame inflation down. Powell acknowledged that growth will slow down, and added that “it will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”
Adding to further central bank hawkish rhetoric, it should be noted that ECB’s members led by Schnabel, Villeroy, Kazaaks, and Rehn, echoed concerns about inflation, with Villeroy stating that a significant rate increase is needed in September, while Kazaaks commented that the ECB should discuss 50 or 75 bps rate hikes. Meanwhile, ECB’s Rehn commented that it’s time for the central bank to act with a weak euro and expect a “significant” interest rate hike.
Therefore, XAU/USD traders should buckle up their seatbelts, as the yellow metal braces for periods of high volatility, with incoming data that could reignite fears of a worldwide recession.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature the US Consumer Confidence, Fed speakers, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, alongside the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
From a daily chart, perspective, the XAU/USD is still neutral to downward, biased. Monday’s jump from multi-week lows threatens to form a hammer (a reversal candlestick pattern), signifying that the yellow metal is forming a bottom, before shifting upwards. Hence, if gold buyers reclaim $1770, a test of the $1800 is on the cards. Otherwise, a daily close below Friday’s low of $1734, would pave the way for further losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
