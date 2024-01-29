- Gold rises 0.70%, supported by Middle East tensions and a weaker US Dollar.
- Safe-haven demand for gold spikes following drone attack in Jordan, amid global uncertainties.
- Investor attention on Fed meeting, with prevailing expectations of rate hold and focus on future policy outlook.
Gold price stood firm on Monday, gaining more than 0.70%, sponsored by rising tensions in the Middle East alongside the Greenback (USD) pairing its earlier gains during the day. As the Asian session begins, the XAU/USD exchanges hands at $2031.60, down by 0.07%, after bouncing from a weekly low of $2017.92 yesterday.
XAU/USD to remain higher amid geopolitical risks linked to Middle East conflict
Market participants remain cautious ahead of Wednesday's US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. The Greenback was higher on the day but finished the session virtually unchanged at 103.47, as US Treasury bond yields dropped. Consequently, Gold advanced with geopolitical risks rising in the Middle East.
In regard to that, a drone attack on US citizens in Jordan, which killed three servicemen and 34 wounded, would not be tolerated by the White House, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “The President and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces, and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops.”
Aside from this, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield slipped six basis points to 4.07%, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding metal. The Federal Reserve’s January meeting is expected to keep rates unchanged, adopting a more neutral stance instead of December’s dovish pivot by Jerome Powell and Co.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows market participants aren’t expecting a rate cut until the May meeting, with 100% odds for 25 basis points and for a 0.50% cut. That could change once the Fed’s decision is out of the way.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, Gold’s is upward neutral biased, braced to the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $2031.67. If buyers' XAU/USD price is above that level, look for a test of the January 12 high at $2062. Once cleared, that could pave the way to challenge the December 28 cycle high at $2088.48. On the flip side, if Gold slips below the 50-DMA, look for a test of the January 17 low of $2001.92 Further downside is seen at the 100-DMA at $1980.85.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2032.91
|Today Daily Change
|14.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|2018.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2032.16
|Daily SMA50
|2029.59
|Daily SMA100
|1978.49
|Daily SMA200
|1964.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2027.03
|Previous Daily Low
|2015.97
|Previous Weekly High
|2037.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|2009.65
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2020.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2022.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2014.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2009.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2003
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2025.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2031.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2036.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
