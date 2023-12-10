Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $2,000, investors await US CPI data

- Gold price posts modest gains around $2,005 despite the upbeat US labor data.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 199K in November vs. 150K prior, Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9%.
- Both the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) came in worse than expected.
- Traders await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday ahead of the FOMC meeting.
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers its recent losses during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The unexpectedly upbeat US labor market boosts the US Treasury yields climbing and diminishes investors’ appetite for the yellow metal. However, the yellow metal attracts some buyers as it finds support near the two-week low of $1,995. Gold price currently trades near $2,005, up 0.14% on the day.
On Friday, the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 199K in November from the previous reading of 150K. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9% in the previous reading. Average Hourly Earnings held steady at 4.0%, matching market expectations.
Finally, the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December came in at 69.4 versus 61.3 prior. In response to the data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to 104.25 and the US Treasury yields edged higher, with the 10-year yield climbing from 4.15% to 4.28%.
The Fed will announce the interest rate decision on Wednesday, its last meeting of the year. The markets anticipate no change in rates for its December meeting and think the dot plot will come down. Nonetheless, the market lowered its expectations for the first-rate cuts from March to May after stronger employment data
The firmer US Dollar (USD) and the concern about China’s deflation create a headwind for the gold price. On Saturday, the National Bureau of Statistics of China revealed that the nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 0.5% YoY in November from a 0.2% decline in October, worse than the market expectation of 0.2%. The Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 3.0% YoY in November from a 2.6% decline in October, below the market consensus of a 2.8% decline in the reported period.
Looking ahead, market players will monitor the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday. The spotlight will be the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders will take cues from this event and find trading opportunities around the gold prices.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2005.86
|Today Daily Change
|2.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|2002.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2005.27
|Daily SMA50
|1960.37
|Daily SMA100
|1940.83
|Daily SMA200
|1950.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2034.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1994.71
|Previous Weekly High
|2144.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|1994.71
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2009.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2019.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1987.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1971.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1947.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2026.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2049.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2065.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
