Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hesitates at $4,600 with Fed easing hopes fading

Gold treads water around $4.600 after failure to break record highs, at $4,640

Strong US employment and manufacturing data boost expectations of a Fed pause.

XAU/USD is forming a potential H&S pattern with its neckline at $4,570.

Gol d’s (XAU/USD) is looking for direction at the $4,600 area on Friday. The precious metal failed to breach all-time highs at $4,640, weighed by a stronger US Dollar on Thursday, but downside attempts remain contained above the $4,570 area so far.



Macroeconomic data from the US released on Thursday showed an unexpected decline in weekly Jobless Claims. These figures, coupled with the solid improvements in manufacturing conditions in the New York Empire State and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing Indexes, have provided further reasons for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates on hold for some time.

Technical analysis: A bearish Head & Shoulder in progress

The XAU/USD pair trades at $4,606, practically flat on the daily chart. The broader trend remains bullish with the ascending 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic support near $4,480, yet with mounting signs that the rally is losing strength.



Recent price action shows a small Head & Shoulders pattern, a common figure for trend shifts. Beyond that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), approaching the 50 line, suggests a bearish divergence. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the Signal line, although the histogram has begun to contract, highlighting a fading bearish momentum.

Bears, however, will need to clear out the mentioned $4,570 area (January 13, 14 lows) to confirm a deeper correction. Further down, the targetis the confluence of the are the January 6 high, and the mentioned 100 SMA right below $4,500. To the upside, above $4,640, the next targets would be at the 127.2% and the 161.8% Fibonacci extensions of the January 8-12 rally, at $4,689 and $4,763, respectively.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)