Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hesitates around $3,400, still holds 20-day EMA

- Gold price retraces to near $3,360 as three-day upside move hits pause.
- Traders remain confident of Fed’s interest rate cuts in September.
- US President Trump will announce Fed Kugler’s replacement this week.
Gold price (XAU/USD) corrects to near $3,360.00 on Wednesday after a three-day winning streak. The precious metal retraces even as traders remain increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its monetary-expansion cycle in the September policy meeting.
Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
Traders raised Fed dovish bets significantly as the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for June has shown signs of a slowdown in the labor demand.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has stated that he will announce Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement this week. Market experts believe that the entry of Trump’s candidate in the rate-setting committee will favor lower interest rates, given that Trump has criticized the Fed, especially Chairman Jerome Powel, a number of times for supporting a restrictive monetary policy stance.
Also, US President Trump has narrowed list of potential candidates as the successor of Jerome Powell. We’re also looking at the Fed chair, and that’s down to four people right now, Two Kevins and two other people," Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. His comments signal that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh are potential candidates to step in place of Powell.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price trades inside the Symmetrical Triangle formation, which indicates indecisiveness among market participants. The yellow metal oscillates around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades near $3,323, indicating a sideways trend.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles inside the 40.00-60.00, suggesting a sharp volatility contraction.
Looking down, the Gold price would fall towards the round-level support of $3,200 and the May 15 low at $3,121, if it breaks below the May 29 low of $3,245
Alternatively, the Gold price will enter an uncharted territory if it breaks above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.
Gold daily chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ignores mixed EU data, consolidates below 1.1600
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday as investors largely ignore the mixed data releases from the Euro area. Traders remain wary while waiting for the announcement of the candidate for the next Fed Chair and Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement later in the week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3300 amid subuded USD price action
GBP/USD trades better bid and re-attempts 1.3300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays depressed against the Pound Sterling as traders await US President Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors amid mounting concerns over the US economy and the Fed's independence.
Gold price refreshes daily low as receding safe-haven demand offsets subdued USD price action
Gold price drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, and for now seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak reaching a nearly two-week high touched the previous day. The risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin trades in red below $114,000 on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones, raising the risk of further declines in the short term.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.