Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gains momentum to near $3,650, eyes on US CPI release

The Gold price (XAU/USD) gains momentum to near $3,645 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal edges higher on expectations of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut, a weaker US Dollar (USD) and global geopolitical risks. All eyes will be on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which will be released later on Thursday.

US Producer Prices rose less than expected in August, reinforcing the view that the US central bank will deliver rate cuts at its upcoming policy meeting. This, in turn, weighs on the Greenback and underpins the USD-denominated commodity price. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding yellow metal.

Traders expect a stronger Fed easing. Money markets are now fully pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, while the chance of a larger 50 bps reduction has also risen to nearly 12%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East also boost the safe-haven flows, benefitting the Gold price. Geopolitical risks in Europe rose after Poland shot down Russian drones that crossed into its territory in Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine. Additionally, Israel on Tuesday launched a strike on Doha, Qatar, targeting the senior leadership of Hamas. Qatar said the attack by Israel violated international law and threatens to widen the conflict in the Middle East.

Gold traders will take more cues from the US August CPI inflation report later on Thursday. The headline CPI is expected to show an increase of 2.9% YoY in August, while the core CPI is projected to show a rise of 3.1% YoY during the same period. If the report shows a hotter-than-expected inflation, this could lift the USD and cap the upside for the precious metal price.