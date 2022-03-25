- The yellow metal spent the week in positive territory but short of the previous cycle high.
- Geopolitical issues would keep influencing gold, and any risk-off market mood should benefit precious metals.
- The energy agreement between the US and EU would make Europe less dependent on Russia’s natural gas.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: Upward biased, but failure to reclaim $1974 and a horizontal 200-DMA leave gold vulnerable to selling pressure.
Gold (XAU/USD) is set to finish Friday’s session on a lower note, but the week reclaimed some of its brightness, gaining 1.79% as market sentiment fluctuated as the North American session ended. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1958.36 a troy ounce, down some 0.19%.
Global equities overnight reflected a mixed market mood, courtesy of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, high inflation looming, and central bank tightening. Although discussions between Russia and Ukraine provided some advance in secondary matters, negotiations about main issues remain stuck. Meanwhile, once the NATO summit is in the rearview mirror, the US and the Eurozone agreed on natural gas supply deal to cut dependence on Russia.
Late In the North American session, Russia said that it would focus its military efforts on taking complete control of Ukraine’s Dobnbass region, a sign that Moscow may be backing away from taking a more significant stake of Ukraine, as reported by Bloomberg.
Aside from this, the Federal Reserve hawkish pivot keeps weighing on the yellow metal. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed that the Fed would do whatever necessary to return “price stability.” He emphasized that if needed to raise rates more than 25 bps, stated that “[Fed] we will do so.”
XAU/USD traders did react immediately to the headline, pushing the non-yielding towards the weekly low at around $1910 a troy ounce. However, a dampened market mood and US Treasury yields seesawing lifted gold towards the $1950 area.
Friday’s US economic docket featured Pending Home Sales for February, which contracted 4.1% from the expected 1% m/m increase. Furthermore, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final for March came at 59.4 from 59.7, while inflation expectations stayed at 5.4% vs. 4.9% on the previous report.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold (XAU/USD) bias is still up, but it would remain under selling pressure. Failure to reclaim February 24 daily high at $1974 left the precious metal exposed to selling pressure unless XAU bulls recover the aforementioned. It is worth noting that the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $1816.85, from an upslope, is horizontal, indicating that the steep rally above $2000 might be subject to a further correction lower.
Upwards, XAU/USD’s first resistance would be $1974. Once cleared, the next resistance would be $2000, and the YTD high at $2075.82.
On the flip side, and the most likely scenario, XAU/USD’s first support would be March 20 low at $1950.30. Breach of the latter would expose March 16 daily low at $1895.06, followed by November 16, 2021, low at $1877.14.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1958.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1957.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1950.78
|Daily SMA50
|1885.32
|Daily SMA100
|1846.49
|Daily SMA200
|1816.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1937.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1990.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1955.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1948.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1941.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1925.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1912.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1970.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1982.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1998.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed into positive territory above 1.1000. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3200 supported by risk flows
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. With risk flows starting to dominate the financial markets, the pair is posting modest gains above 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates near $1,950 despite rising US T-bond yields
Gold declined toward $1,940 earlier in the day as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield climbed to fresh multi-year highs near 2.5%. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar, however, helped XAU/USD recover above $1,950.
Ripple price ready to breakout
XRP price is stuck in an ongoing consolidation where both buyers and sellers are pushed towards each other. With the NATO, G7 and EU meetings out of the way, expect tailwinds to accelerate further.
TLRY zooms 18% higher on US legislation hopes
Canadian cannabis powerhouse Tilray Brands is reaping the benefits of the US House of Representatives adding major leglislation important to the industry to the calendear for next week.