Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances around $1,812 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price is retreating from multi-day top but holds comfortably above $1,800.
- The US dollar rebound is weighing on gold but weaker yields could cap the losses.
- Gold awaits a sustained move above $1,815 amid favorable technicals.
Gold price extended the previous week’s upbeat momentum into a fresh on Monday, but bulls fail to sustain at higher levels amid a lack of fresh catalysts and thin liquidity. Gold price is easing from six-day highs, courtesy of the rebound in the US dollar across the board. However, weaker Treasury yields lend support to bulls, limiting the corrective decline in gold price. Looking ahead, gold price will remain at the mercy of year-end flows, dynamics in the dollar and the yields.
Read: Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond yields to drive yellow metal
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold price is turning south after facing a wall of resistances stacked up around $1,1812.
Around that price zone, the pivot point one-day R2, Fibonacci 161.8% one-day and the previous high four-hour coincide.
A sustained move above the latter is needed to take out the December month highs of $1,814.
Acceptance above the monthly peak will put the pivot point one-day R2 at $1,817 to test.
Alternatively, immediate support is aligned at $1,803, the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and SMA50 one-hour.
The next stop for gold sellers is seen at $1,800, the intersection of the SMA50 one-day, Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and SMA5 one-day.
If the selling pressure intensifies, then bears would target $1,792, the point of contact of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, SMA10 one-day and pivot point one-week S1.
The next line of defense for XAU bulls is seen at $1,789, where the SMA100 one-day appears.
Further down, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and SMA100 four-hour at $1,787 will get tested.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1300
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a very tight range around 1.1300 on Monday as trading volumes remain thin following the Christmas break. There won't be any high-tier data releases in the remainder of the day and subdued trading action is likely to remain unchanged.
GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.3400 as American traders return
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase around 1.3400 on Monday heading into the American session. The cautious market mood could limit the pair's upside but no significant market action is expected ahead of the New Year holiday.
Gold Price Forecast: Optimism weighs on the greenback, December high at sight Premium
Gold trades at fresh one-week highs amid a better market mood putting pressure on the greenback. The American currency eases against most major rivals as Wall Street heads firmly north following the long Christmas weekend.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.