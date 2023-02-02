- Gold price remains sidelined around multi-day top, stays firmer past $1,950 confluence level.
- Fewer technical hurdles, expected hawkish outcomes from ECB keep XAU/USD buyers hopeful.
- US second-tier data, risk catalysts may entertain Gold traders ahead of NFP.
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds near the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to $1,952-50 during early Thursday. In doing so, the XAU/USD bulls seem to catch a breather after rising the most in a fortnight as markets brace for a few more central banks and the US jobs report.
That said, the Gold price rallied heavily the previous day after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) drowned the US Dollar with its dovish hike of 0.25%, which was widely expected and priced in. The major attention, however, was given to the Fed statement suggesting the receding inflation pressure and Chairman Jerome Powell’s hints of rate cuts during late 2023 if inflation drops faster. Additionally favoring the XAU/USD bulls were downbeat US data and hopes of more stimulus from China, not to forget upbeat equities and softer US Treasury bond yields.
Moving on, monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) could indirectly affect the Gold price via the US dollar and the market sentiment. Though, Friday’s US jobs report for January will be crucial for a clear guide.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer Federal Reserve action ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price grinds higher past the all-important $1,950 support confluence, comprising previous monthly and weekly highs, not to forget the lower band of Bollinger on 15 minutes.
Even if the Gold price slip beneath the key support, a convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day and 23.6% on one-week could challenge the metal’s further downside near $1,940.
Following that, 38.2% on one-week, the middle band of the Bollinger on the hourly play and SMA 5 on four-hour (4H) could together restrict Gold price declines near $1,935.
Alternatively, Pivot Point one-month R1 near $1,978 appears the key hurdle for the Gold buyers to poke as they defend positions beyond $1,950.
Ahead of that, Pivot point one-week R2 could challenge the XAU/USD bulls near $1,968. It’s worth noting that the late March 2022 high near $1,966 appears the immediate hurdle for Gold traders to watch.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take on prior resistance, eye 0.72s
The Australian Dollar rallied to an eight-month high on Thursday following the dovish tilt at the Federal Reserve. The Aussie was at 0.7157 the high today and trading at the best level for the bulls since 0.7283 which was scored in early June.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1000 as Fed-ECB policy divergence to trim ahead
The EUR/USD pair has sifted its auction profile above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair demonstrated a power-pack rally after surpassing Jan 26 high at 1.0930 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) trimmed the scale of the interest rate hike to 25 basis points (bps).
Gold eyes smooth run-up towards $1,980
Gold price grinds near the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to $1,952-50 during early Thursday. The XAU/USD bulls seem to catch a breather after rising the most in a fortnight as markets brace for a few more central banks and the US jobs report.
Cathie Wood’s ARK adheres to $1 million Bitcoin price prediction by decade end as BTC nears $25,000
Bitcoin, the leader of the crypto market, has had a fairly turbulent year in 2022, but starting this year, the cryptocurrency has proved to be far better. This has imbued confidence in BTC investors and traders increase interest in the asset.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde needs to repeat her hawkish message Premium
The European Central Bank (ECB) is starting its two-day meeting that, at least according to what President Christine Lagarde hinted beforehand, will end up with the announcement of a 50 bps hike of all key interest rates.