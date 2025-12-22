ECB’s Simkus: Inflation to stay near 2% target in the medium term

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and head of Lithuania's central bank, Gediminas Simkus, said during European trading hours on Monday that the Eurozone economic growth has improved, but is still sluggish, with inflation seen staying near 2% in the medium term.

Market reaction

There seems to be no significant impact of ECB Simkus’s comments on the Euro (EUR). The EUR/USD pair has been trading higher since the start of the European session, and is 0.2% higher to near 1.1735 as of writing.