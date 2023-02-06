Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes more weakness below $1,860 as yields soar, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

- Gold price has faced barricades around the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,880.00 as yields soar.
- The commentary from Fed Powell about interest rate guidance will be keenly watched.
- The USD Index has refreshed its four-week high at 103.28 amid a risk-off mood.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a sideways auction after building a cushion around $1,860.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is expected to display more weakness after surrendering immediate support as US Treasury yields are gaining dramatically ahead of the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. The return generated by 10-year US Treasury bonds has scaled to nearly 3.65% with sheer pace.
Markets remained jittery on Monday led by US-China tensions and tight United States labor market data, which has infused fresh blood into Fed’s policy tightening spell. The risk aversion theme kept S&P500 in a negative trajectory consecutive for the second trading session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its upside journey after surpassing the 102.80 resistance and refreshed its four-week high at 103.28.
For further guidance, the commentary from Fed’s Powell about the roadmap of taming stubborn inflation and fresh concerns about inflation projections due to a rebound in labor market conditions will be keenly watched. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States may avoid a recession as inflation is coming down while the labor market remains strong, as reported by Reuters.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has sensed rejection after attempting to scale above the 203.6% Fibonacci retracement (placed from November 3 low at $1,616.69 to February 2 high of around $1,960.00) at around $1,880.00 on a four-hour scale. A rejection around 23.6% Fibo retracement indicates that the asset has been exposed to the next cushion at 38.2% Fibo retracement placed around $1,829.45.
A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,921.60, adds to the downside filters.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1867.46
|Today Daily Change
|2.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1864.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1914.36
|Daily SMA50
|1846.04
|Daily SMA100
|1766.47
|Daily SMA200
|1775.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1918.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1861.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1861.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1883.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1896.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1844.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1824.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1787.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1901.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1938.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1959.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
