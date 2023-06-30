Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends recovery above $1,910 after US Core PCE

On the upside, XAU/USD is breaking a short-term downtrend line. The next resistance area is $1,920. On the downside, a decline below $1,905 would weaken the short-term outlook for the yellow metal.

XAU/USD is hovering around $1,915, up less than $10 but enough to make it the best day in weeks. The recovery took place after reaching a low on Thursday at $1,892, the lowest level in three months.

These figures softened Federal Reserve rate hike expectations for the next meeting. The focus now turns to next week's US labor market data, which includes the ADP, Jobless Claims (Thursday), and the Nonfarm Payrolls report (Friday).

The consumption inflation figures showed a decline slightly higher than expected and triggered a retreat in US yields and boosted equity and commodity prices. The US Core PCE fell in May to 4.6% on an annual basis from 4.7%, while the headline dropped from 4.6% to 3.8%.

Gold prices are having their best day in weeks on Friday, boosted by a decline in the US dollar across the board. XAU/USD jumped from near $1,905 to $1,920 following the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.