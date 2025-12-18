Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects slightly to near $4,320 ahead of US inflation data

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades 0.4% lower to near $4,320 during the European trading session on Thursday, though it remains close to its all-time high of $4,381. The precious metal faces slight pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades higher ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is up 0.15% to near 98.55.

Technically, a higher US Dollar makes the Gold price an expensive bet for investors.

Market participants will closely monitor the US inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. The US headline inflation is expected to have accelerated to 3.1% YoY from 3% in October, with CPI ex Food and Energy remaining steady at 3%.

Signs of price pressures remaining sticky would weigh on dovish Fed expectations, while soft figures would boost them.

Theoretically, the Gold price outperforms in a high-inflation environment, but the scenario of fading Fed dovish speculation bodes poorly for non-yielding assets.

Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25%-3.50% in the January meeting is 24.4%.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price trades lower to near $4,324.56 on Thursday. The price stands firmly above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), now at $4,230.13, as the average continues to advance steadily, confirming an upside bias. The widening spread between spot and the EMA underscores trend strength.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68.96 sits just below overbought after easing from 72.44, indicating robust but cooling momentum.

Should buyers keep price action anchored above the rising average, the path of least resistance would remain higher, though momentum could pause while RSI cools from the high-60s area. A pullback toward the 20-day EMA at $4,230.13 would meet initial trend support, while sustained closes above the short-term mean would preserve upside extension. RSI near 70 warns of stretched conditions, so shallow dips could emerge before trend continuation.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)