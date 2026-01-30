Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects lower with $5,000 on the bears focus 

Gold’s (XAU/USD) rally came to an abrupt halt on Thursday. The precious metal dropped nearly 10% in less than 24 hours and is trading around $5,080 at the time of writing, with the $5,000 psychological level at a short distance.

US President Trump seems set to name former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the next central bank Chairman, which has provided some relief to investors, wary about the Fed’s independence. It is debatable, however, whether that alone can justify the sharp reversal in precious metals, especially given that Trump has launched a new tariff threat against countries supplying oil to Cuba and that tensions in the Middle East remain high.



Technical analysis: Gold's bearish correction is finally here

Gold was rejected a few pips shy of the $5,600 area on Thursday and is forming an impulsive bearish candle in the daily chart on Friday, which, if confirmed, will complete an "Evening Star" candle pattern, a signal that often announces a trend shift.

The 4-hour chart shows prices moving at a short distance from the $5,000 level, with technical indicators trending lower. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line shows a sharp cross below the Signal line and a widening negative histogram, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 43.76 (neutral below the midline), reinforcing the bearish momentum.

A confirmation below $5,000 and the January 26 low, at $4,980, would bring the 100-period SMA, now at $4,822, and the January 21 low, near $4,755, to the focus. On the upside, the intra-day high, at $5,450, is likely to close the path towards the all-time highs, at $5,595, hit on Thursday.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)