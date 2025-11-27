Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidated gains around $4,150

Gold (XAU/USD) was capped at the $4,175 area on Wednesday and is showing minor losses on Thursday, although it remains trading within the previous day’s range, with support around the $4,140 area holding downside attempts for now.



The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing a mild recovery after dropping nearly 0.7% over the previous three days, which is weighing on Gold’s recovery. The precious metal is about 0.5% higher on the week, as growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates further in December have sent US Treasury yields tumbling and the Greenback down with them

Technical Analysis: Bulls remain focused on the $4,245 level

The technical pìcture shows the broader bullish trend still in play with XAU/USD trading at $4,156. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in four-hour charts prints 58.73, above the midline, suggesting buyers retain a modest advantage, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) eases toward the zero line with its latest reading near positive territory, hinting at fading bullish momentum.

Wednesday's highs at $4,175 are holding bulls for now, although the focus remains on the November 14 high, at $4,211, and the November peak, near $4,245.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at Wednesday's low of $4,140, ahead of the November 25 low, right below $4,110. A confirmation below here would cancel the bullish scenario and bring the November 20,21, and 24 lows, between $4,020 and $4,040, back into play.

