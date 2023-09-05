Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closed below $1,930 amid USD strength

- XAU/USD lost more than 0.60%, falling to the $1,925 area.
- The US DXY index rose to its highest level since March.
- The cautious market mood amid the fragile Chinese situation may limit Gold’s downside.
In Tuesday’s session, the XAU/USD sharply declined, as the USD showed strong gains during the session, and the spot price closed at $1,925.
In that sense, the USD, measured by the DXY index, rose more than 0.50% to its highest level since March, around 104.80, while US bond yields, often seen as the opportunity cost of holding hold, saw more than 1% increases with the 2, 5 and 10-year bond rates rising to 4.96%,4.37% and 4.26%. That yield increase could be explained by Christopher Waller from the Federal Reserve (Fed) flirting with an additional hike, stating that it won’t cause a recession.
On a positive note, investors are closely monitoring the Chinese economic situation, as data on Tuesday showed that service activity fell to its lowest level in eight months, and the fear of a global economic downturn may limit the downside for the yellow metal.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, XAU/USD maintains a neutral to bearish technical perspective, suggesting that the bears are gradually gaining momentum but are not yet in total control. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south above its middle point, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram shows decreasing green bars.
Support levels: $1,915 (20 and 200-day SMA convergence), $1,900, $1,890.
Resistance levels: $1,930, $1,950, $1,970.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1925.96
|Today Daily Change
|-12.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|1938.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.19
|Daily SMA50
|1931.57
|Daily SMA100
|1953.72
|Daily SMA200
|1915.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1946.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1936.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1940.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1942.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1934.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1930.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1925.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1944.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1949.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed YTD low below 0.6400 ahead of Australia GDP, US ISM Services PMI
AUD/USD bears lick their wounds at the lowest level in 2023 after falling the most in five weeks as traders await Australia’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) details on early Wednesday. The Aussie pair seesaws near 0.6380 after falling to 0.6357.
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since early June near 1.0700 Premium
EUR/USD broke below 1.0760 on Tuesday and tumbled. The pair posted its lowest daily close since early November. It is consolidating around 1.0720 as the US Dollar holds onto gains amidst cautious markets and higher Treasury yields.
Gold closed below $1,930 amid USD strength
The Gold price sharply declined, as the USD showed strong gains during the session, and the spot price closed at $1,925. The cautious market mood amid the fragile Chinese situation may limit XAU/USD downside.
Solana price jumps 7% as Visa outlines plan to use SOL blockchain for USDC payments
Solana (SOL) price has stayed glued to monthly lows over the past week despite an influx of funds from institutional players reaching up to $700,000. This capital inflow and a steady rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) failed to catalyze an uptrend for SOL, but things seem to have changed following a recent announcement.
Executive briefing: US looking stronger, China looking weaker
The US economy is developing as hoped for by the central bank, with inflation coming down and the labour market cooling without signs of the economy falling into recession, causing relief in equity markets. Meanwhile, concerns over the Chinese economy are increasing.