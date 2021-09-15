Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step back from 200-DMA as US Treasury yields rebound

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

Gold (XAU/USD) fades the strongest run-up in a week above $1,800, down 0.15% intraday around $1,801, during Wednesday’s Asian session.

The yellow metal jumped to the week’s high, also broke the monotony surrounding $1,800, after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) miss clouded Fed tapering concerns the previous day. Even so, a recheck of the details suggests that the inflation figures are high enough to favor Fed hawks when they meet the next week.

The US CPI dropped the most since January on monthly basis to 0.3% versus 0.4% expected and 0.5% prior. The CPI ex Food & Energy also dropped below 0.3% expected and previous readings to 0.1% during August, marking the biggest fall in six months. Fed’s readiness to accept a bit higher inflation figures, terming it ‘transitory’, seems to be at test with almost double YoY figures than the US central bank’s previous target range of near 2.0%.

Following the key data release, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped the most in a month before recently recovering to 1.29%. It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time even as the Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red the previous day.

In addition to the re-think over the Fed tapering, covid woes and geopolitical tensions also weigh on the market sentiment, underpinning the safe-haven demand of the US Treasury bonds, which in turn weigh on its yields.

Although the virus numbers from the Asia-Pacific region have eased of late, slower jabbing and doubts over the Delta variant spread challenge the market sentiment. Also weighing on the risk appetite, as well as gold, are hurricanes in the US and political tension in Canada and the Middle East.

Looking forward, gold traders will keep their eyes on the more clues to confirm the next week’s tapering from the Fed. The same highlights Thursday’s Retail Sales and Friday’s Michigan Consumer Confidence. For today, risk catalysts and the US Industrial Production for August, expected to ease from 0.9% to 0.5%, could offer intermediate moves.

Technical analysis

Despite crossing an immediate trading range between $1,782 and $1,804, gold prices failed to provide a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA level near $1,809.

Also challenges the gold buyer is the sluggish MACD and RSI conditions, as well as double tops surrounding $1,834.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August fall, around $1,777, adds to the downside filters, other than the multiple lows marked recently near $1,782.

It’s worth observing that five-week-old horizontal support of around $1,758 will challenge gold bears below $1,777.

Overall, gold remains firmer but needs to cross the 200-DMA for giving controls to the bulls.

Gold: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1801.69
Today Daily Change -2.71
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 1804.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1801.04
Daily SMA50 1798.43
Daily SMA100 1816.14
Daily SMA200 1809.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1808.67
Previous Daily Low 1780.73
Previous Weekly High 1830.32
Previous Weekly Low 1782.47
Previous Monthly High 1831.81
Previous Monthly Low 1687.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1798
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1791.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 1787.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 1769.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1759.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 1815.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 1825.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 1843.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot

EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot

EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed

GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed

GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800 to kick-start Wednesday’s Asian session following a volatile day that refreshed monthly high, before marking the heaviest daily fall in five weeks. UK Claimant Count Change eases lesser than expected, Unemployment Rate matches forecast. BOE hawks seek firmer inflation after mixed jobs report, risk catalysts are important too.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot

EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot

EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure. 

EUR/USD News

Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level

Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level

Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.

Read more

What does soft CPI mean for FOMC and USD?

What does soft CPI mean for FOMC and USD?

Inflation is cooling in the U.S. and the evidence sent the greenback tumbling against all of the major currencies.  Consumer prices grew 0.3% in the month of August down from 0.5% in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures