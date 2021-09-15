Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step back from 200-DMA as US Treasury yields rebound

- Gold snaps two-day uptrend to consolidate the biggest daily jump in a week.
- US Treasury yields recover after declining the most since mid August.
- US Inflation data fails to tame the tapering chatters despite easing in August.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above range on falling yields, eyes $1820
Gold (XAU/USD) fades the strongest run-up in a week above $1,800, down 0.15% intraday around $1,801, during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal jumped to the week’s high, also broke the monotony surrounding $1,800, after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) miss clouded Fed tapering concerns the previous day. Even so, a recheck of the details suggests that the inflation figures are high enough to favor Fed hawks when they meet the next week.
The US CPI dropped the most since January on monthly basis to 0.3% versus 0.4% expected and 0.5% prior. The CPI ex Food & Energy also dropped below 0.3% expected and previous readings to 0.1% during August, marking the biggest fall in six months. Fed’s readiness to accept a bit higher inflation figures, terming it ‘transitory’, seems to be at test with almost double YoY figures than the US central bank’s previous target range of near 2.0%.
Following the key data release, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped the most in a month before recently recovering to 1.29%. It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time even as the Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red the previous day.
In addition to the re-think over the Fed tapering, covid woes and geopolitical tensions also weigh on the market sentiment, underpinning the safe-haven demand of the US Treasury bonds, which in turn weigh on its yields.
Although the virus numbers from the Asia-Pacific region have eased of late, slower jabbing and doubts over the Delta variant spread challenge the market sentiment. Also weighing on the risk appetite, as well as gold, are hurricanes in the US and political tension in Canada and the Middle East.
Looking forward, gold traders will keep their eyes on the more clues to confirm the next week’s tapering from the Fed. The same highlights Thursday’s Retail Sales and Friday’s Michigan Consumer Confidence. For today, risk catalysts and the US Industrial Production for August, expected to ease from 0.9% to 0.5%, could offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
Despite crossing an immediate trading range between $1,782 and $1,804, gold prices failed to provide a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA level near $1,809.
Also challenges the gold buyer is the sluggish MACD and RSI conditions, as well as double tops surrounding $1,834.
Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August fall, around $1,777, adds to the downside filters, other than the multiple lows marked recently near $1,782.
It’s worth observing that five-week-old horizontal support of around $1,758 will challenge gold bears below $1,777.
Overall, gold remains firmer but needs to cross the 200-DMA for giving controls to the bulls.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1801.69
|Today Daily Change
|-2.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1804.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1801.04
|Daily SMA50
|1798.43
|Daily SMA100
|1816.14
|Daily SMA200
|1809.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1808.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1780.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1791.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1787.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1769.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1759.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1825.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1843.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot
EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800 to kick-start Wednesday’s Asian session following a volatile day that refreshed monthly high, before marking the heaviest daily fall in five weeks. UK Claimant Count Change eases lesser than expected, Unemployment Rate matches forecast. BOE hawks seek firmer inflation after mixed jobs report, risk catalysts are important too.
EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot
EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure.
Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level
Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.
What does soft CPI mean for FOMC and USD?
Inflation is cooling in the U.S. and the evidence sent the greenback tumbling against all of the major currencies. Consumer prices grew 0.3% in the month of August down from 0.5% in July.