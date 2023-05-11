Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $2,050 and more US inflation clues – Confluence Detector

- Gold price struggles to defend weekly gains as $2,050 hurdle keeps pushing back XAU/USD buyers.
- Mixed details of US inflation, cautious optimism and softer China data prod Gold price upside.
- US PPI, consumer inflation expectations eyed for clear directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) stays on the way to posting a three-week uptrend despite the previous day’s retreat from the key $2,050 resistance. In doing so, the precious metal buyers benefit from the softer US inflation numbers and the downbeat US Dollar. However, mixed details of the US price pressure data join the US-China headlines and looming fears of the US default to prod the XAU/USD bulls.
It should be noted that the mixed concerns about the US inflation details and the market’s consolidation ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), as well as the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations, prod the Gold price upside. Furthermore, China’s lack of interest in placating the Sino-American tension and softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the dragon nation also seems to exert downside pressure on the Gold price.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defines a range but upside remains favored
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator portrays the Gold price struggle below the $2,050 key resistance comprising the upper band of the Bollinger on the daily chart and the highs marked on previous day, as well as in the previous month.
Ahead of the key $2,050 hurdle, the Pivot Point one-month R1 highlights the $2,043 as an intermediate challenge for the XAU/USD bulls to cross to validate the upside momentum.
Adding to the upside filters is the $2,057-58 region comprising the Fibonacci 23.6% on weekly basis.
It’s worth noting, however, that if the Gold price remains firmer past $2,058, the recently reported all-time high of around $2,080 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the middle band of the Bollinger on the four-hour play joins Fibonacci 23.6% on one-month to highlight $2,025 as an immediate support for the Gold price.
Following that, a slump towards the $2,015 level comprising the Fibonacci 61.8% on one-week can’t be ruled out.
In a case where the Gold price remains weak past $2,015, the $2,010 level may act as an additional downside filter before allowing the XAU/USD bears to occupy the driver’s seat. That said, Fibonacci 38.2% on one-month constitutes the stated support levels.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin miner Marathon first-quarter earnings beat estimates as SEC extends probe
MARA one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners in North America, reported a narrower-than forecast first-quarter loss per share as a rising bitcoin price and increased production helped lift the Florida-based company back toward profitability.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.