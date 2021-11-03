Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD breaks $1,785 support confluence ahead of Fed

- Gold remains on the back foot, extends previous day’s losses.
- Options market turns most bearish in three months as market braces for Fed tapering.
- Fed November Preview: Gold needs a dovish surprise to overcome key hurdle
Gold (XAU/USD) pares intraday losses around $1,782, following a downside break to the key support during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the bearish Risk Reversals (RR) to drop for the second consecutive day ahead of the all-important US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
Market’s indecision ahead of the Fed’s verdict could be linked to the mixed headlines over US stimulus and inflation expectations, not to forget fresh fears of the COVID-19 third wave.
Although US President Joe Biden keeps teasing a deal on the much-awaited $1.75 trillion aid package this week, Senator Joe Manchin conveyed a less likely announcement before Thanksgiving, per CNN. Elsewhere, US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, snapped a four-day downtrend to bounce off the lowest levels since October 12 by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.
It’s worth noting that the recent jump in the covid numbers in China, New Zealand and the UK challenges market sentiment with Bloomberg terming Beijing’s latest covid outbreak as the widespread since the Wuhan incident.
On a different page, the one-month risk reversal of gold, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, dropped the most since early August to -0.725, per the latest Reuters data. The same hints at the escalating bearish bias among the gold traders before crucial market events, namely the Fed.
In addition to the Fed, the US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders will also entertain the gold traders. However, major attention will be on how much tapering the US central bank manages to agree upon considering the fresh covid fears and reflation woes.
Technical analysis
Gold defies a three-week-old ascending trend channel, also slipped below 100-DMA, while printing $1,781 as a quote amid receding bullish bias of the MACD and descending RSI line.
Given the rejection of the bullish chart pattern, backed by bearish oscillators, gold prices are likely to decline towards an early October’s swing high near $1,770.
Following that, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since September 16, near $1,745, holds the gate for the bullion’s further weakness target’s September’s low near $1,721.
On the flip side, a corrective pullback beyond $1,785 support confluence, now resistance, could trigger the run-up to a $1,810 level comprising a two-month-long descending trend line and a horizontal line from late August.
In a case where the gold buyers manage to conquer the $1,810 hurdle, the upper line of the short-term bullish channel near $1,824 becomes crucial for the run-up to the “double top” marked in July and September around $1,834.
To sum up, a clear downside break of a short-term rising channel lures gold bears ahead of the Fed’s verdict.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1782.22
|Today Daily Change
|-5.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|1787.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1779.93
|Daily SMA50
|1780.46
|Daily SMA100
|1785.88
|Daily SMA200
|1791.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1796.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1786.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1810.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|1772.03
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1790.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1792.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1783.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1780.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1773.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1793.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1800.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed in focus
EUR/USD lacks a clear directional bias below 1.1600. The US dollar consolidates gains ahead of the key US event risks. The Fed is set to announce tapering while ECB President Lagarde will continue defending bond-buying. US ADP jobs, ISM Services PMI eyed pre-Fed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3600, extending the bounce off three-week lows. UK PM Johnson downplays Brexit-led fishing row with France ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris. Markets rethink over BOE rate hike calls. UK/US data awaited ahead of the critical Fed decision.
Gold breaks $1,785 support confluence ahead of Fed
Gold remains on the back foot below $1790, extending the previous day’s losses. Market’s indecision ahead of the Fed’s verdict could be linked to the mixed headlines over US stimulus and inflation expectations, not to forget fresh fears of the COVID-19 third wave.
Charles Hoskinson anticipates massive influx of users as Cardano price eyes 10% breakout
Cardano price looks ready for another drop as it consolidates between two converging trend lines. Interestingly, this pattern is a repetition of the one that formed before the massive drop on October 27. Going forward, investors can expect ADA to pull back.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed Premium
Taper is coming – so far without a tantrum in markets, but they are undoubtedly set to react. The world's most powerful central bank creates $120 billion every month and this is about to decrease. The questions are: when, at what pace, and when will the Fed begin raising rates?