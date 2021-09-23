Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for three-week downtrend towards $1,717 on firmer Treasury yields

- Gold consolidates the biggest daily losses in a week near early August levels.
- Risk appetite improves on Evergrande news, post-Fed rethink and vaccine/stimulus optimism.
- US Treasury yields should be watched carefully with eyes on China, second-tier data.
Gold (XAU/USD) bears take a breather around a six-week low, picking up bids to $1,744 during the early Asian session on Friday.
The yellow metal dropped the most in a week the previous day after the US 10-year Treasury yields printed the biggest daily jump in seven months, around 1.43% by the press time.
After an initially downbeat reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) stint, the US bond yields rallied as traders reassessed the hawkish phenomenon of the US central banker. That said, the Fed left benchmark rates unchanged near 0.25% at the latest meeting but signaled rate hikes and tapering more seriously.
Elsewhere, fading fears that China’s struggled real-estate firm Evergrande is a serious threat to the economy plays a key role. The firm got restructuring plans and showed readiness to pay a scheduled coupon while also gained government support to lift the sentiment.
It’s worth noting that progressing talks over the US $3.5 trillion stimulus and vaccine optimism adds to the risk-on mood.
That said, Wall Street portrayed a rosy picture of the market sentiment while the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.10% at the latest.
It should be observed that softer prints of the US preliminary PMI readings for September couldn’t recall gold buyers, neither did the US Dollar Index (DXY) slump on Thursday, the biggest in a month.
Moving on, gold traders need to pay close attention to the US Treasury yields for fresh impulse while US New Home Sales for August, expected 0.7M versus 0.708M prior, may offer extra clues.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the June-August downside, gold prices keep the previous day’s break of a six-week-old support line, now resistance around $1,750.
Also favoring sellers are the bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below 10-DMA, as well as a descending trend line from September 03.
It should be noted, however, that the August 10 low near $1,717 may challenge the gold bears past 23.6% Fibo. level of $1,741 as RSI inches close to the oversold conditions.
Should the metal drops below $1,717, the $1,700 threshold and the yearly low near $1,687 will return to the charts.
Meanwhile, an uptick beyond the support-turned-resistance near $1,750, will be probed by the 10-DMA level of $1,770 and a three-week-long resistance line close to $1,780.
Following the upside break of $1,780, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively around $1,801 and $1,829, may entertain the gold buyers ahead of challenging then with the $1,834 double tops.
Overall, gold prices remain bearish but $1,717 will be a tough nut to crack for the sellers.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1744.1
|Today Daily Change
|-24.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.36%
|Today daily open
|1768.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1794.09
|Daily SMA50
|1793.49
|Daily SMA100
|1815.43
|Daily SMA200
|1806.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1764.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|1745.39
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1773.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1759.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1750.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1736.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1782.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1795.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
