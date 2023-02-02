- Gold price dropped despite the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank combination.
- US Dollar is attempting to correct from multi-week lows.
- United States of America Nonfarm Payrolls could be a major event for the Gold price and US Dollar.
Gold price is tinkering on the edge of a significant blow-off to the downside in the coming days. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading down 1.85% and has done most of the leg work for a move much lower. In prior analysis, a downside case has been advocated given the length of the bull rally and the recent breakdown of the Gold price bullish structure is compelling.
The Gold price has dropped from a bull cycle high made on the same day of $1,959.77 and has marked a low of $1,911.87, so far. However, critically, the Gold price has broken $1,918 and should there be a close below here on a daily basis, the bears will have made an impressionable mark on the charts for the week ahead. See below for the technical analysis of the Gold price. M
eanwhile, it has been a game of two halves so far this week with a series of fundamentals playing into both the US dollar and the Gold price. We are now moving into extra time with the Nonfarm Payrolls that will possibly be the deciding factor for both assets.
Federal Reserve and European Central Bank did little to support Gold price
Firstly, the Federal Reserve, Fed, event concluded with a dovish tilt that sank the US Dollar to fresh bear cycle lows of 100.82 as per the DXY index that followed the Federal Reserve's chairman Jerome Powell's dovish rhetoric when he said he is seeing signs of disinflation. Consequently, US Treasury Bond yields were sharply lower, bullish for gold as it offers no interest. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note dropped to a low of 3.334%.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate corridor by 25 basis points to 4.50%-4.75%, as expected. In the view of economists at Commerzbank, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to do much more before it reaches its rate peak and that sentiment was weighing on the US Dollar.
Then, however, the European Central Bank, ECB, came in with a less hawkish than proffered rhetoric that the Euro bulls would have hoped for which sank the Euro, supporting the US Dollar, and propelling the Gold price lower for the day after previously touching a 10-month high.
All in all, Gold price markets are coming around to the fact that while the United States of America's inflation pace may be trending down, the Federal Reserve will have a much harder time getting it down to its desired 2% target considering the labour market shortages, which segues us into the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Nonfarm Payrolls, expectations for Gold price
The US labour market and Nonfarm Payrolls event is a critical component of the US interest rate outlook. Analysts at TD Securities are projecting payroll gains to have stayed largely unchanged vs December, posting a still solid 220k increase in January. ''Both the Unemployment Rate and average hourly earnings should have remained steady: the former at a decades-low 3.5%, and the latter printing a 0.3% MoM gain,'' the analysts explained. ''Note that the January jobs report will also include important revisions to the establishment survey data for 2022,'' they added.
Such an outcome could provide fuel to the US Dollar's correction from the bear cycle lows and would therefore be expected to weigh on the Gold price. However, a weaker report, analysts at TD Securities warn, or an ''indication of softness will reinforce'' risk sentiment, which could be bullish for the Gold price and bearish for the US Dollar.
Gold technical analysis
The Gold price is breaking down structure, (BoS) on the daily chart and a correction of the daily bearish impulse could result in further selling pressure from the bears. However, a commitment from the Gold price bulls to above $1,920/30 4-hour resistances could leave the bulls in play for the foreseeable future:
All will be revealed for the Gold price over the United States of America Nonfarm Payrolls event on Friday one way or another.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies below 0.7100 as Asian traders reach their desks Premium
AUD/USD trimmed Fed-inspired gains following European central banks’ announcements. US Dollar advanced despite easing government bond yields and the positive tone of Wall Street. Eyes turn to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
EUR/USD settles around 1.0920 after another volatile day Premium
EUR/USD peaked at 1.1032 and bottomed at 1.0884 as major central banks delivered their messages. ECB’s decision to hike rates fell short of boosting the EUR as Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Crypto.com price prediction: CRO at a crossroads
Crypto.com price is showing a double scenario. Key levels have been defined to assess the bullish versus bearish scenarios.
Stocks surge despite ECB and BoE hikes
Stocks are on the front-foot despite warnings from the ECB and BoE that we could be due another set of rate hikes. UK domestic stocks are particular outperformers, with the prospect of a lacklustre 2023 bringing a potential swift pivot from the BoE, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.