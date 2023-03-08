Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears poke $1,805 as Fed’s Powell propels yields – Confluence Detector

- Gold price takes offers to refresh one-week low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Fed Chair Powell backs “higher for longer” rate concerns, bolsters US Treasury bond yields.
- Gap between 10-year and two-year US bond coupons turn the widest since 1981.
- US-China headlines, Powell’s Testimony 2.0 and US job numbers are the key for further XAU/USD directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) drops for the third consecutive day as it drops to the lowest level in one week amid a broad US Dollar strength. It’s worth noting that the yellow metal dropped the most in a month the previous day after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell surprised traders on Tuesday by showing readiness for more rate hikes and bolstered the bets of a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March. The policymaker propelled the “higher for longer” Fed rate expectations and bolstered the US Treasury bond yields while weighing on the XAU/USD.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 0.15% while closing around 3.97% on Tuesday but the two-year counterpart gained 2.60% on a day when poking the highest levels since 2007, to 5.02% at the latest. With this, the yield curve inversion widened the most in 42 years and drowned the Gold price. Apart from the Fed and bond market plays, the Sino-American tension over Taiwan and the recent US upbeat data also exert downside pressure on the XAU/USD price.
Moving on, Fed Chair Powell’s second round of testimony and the US ADP Employment Change, the early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), will be crucial for clear directions.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set for more pain if key $1,805-$1,800 support zone fails
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price slides towards the key $1,805 support confluence comprising the 100-DMA, the lows marked during the previous month and the last week, as well as the lower band of the Bollinger on the daily chart.
It should be noted that the Pivot Point one-day S1 highlights the $1,800 threshold as an extra filter towards the south before directing the XAU/USD bears toward the late 2022 bottom surrounding $1,775.
Meanwhile, the previous daily low and 10-HMA together portray the $1,815 level as the immediate upside hurdle for the Gold price.
Following that, the Pivot Point one week S1 and Fibonacci 23.6% on one-day, around $1,823, could probe the XAU/USD bulls.
It should be noted that the Fibonacci 61.8% in one-week and Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day, around $1,825 and $1,828, could act as the last defenses of the Gold bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes decline below 0.6600 amid RBA's Lowe, USD strength
AUD/USD is resuming declines below 0.6600 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Investors assess RBA Governor Lowe's dovish comments against Fed Chair Powell's bigger rate hikes remarks. All eyes now turn toward the US jobs data for fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY hits fresh three-month highs above 137.50 on hawkish Powell, BoJ eyed
USD/JPY is advancing above 137.50, renewing the highest level in three months in Wednesday's Asian session. The rally is triggered by the hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell, which highlights the Fed-BoJ policy divergence. US jobs data and BoJ decision are in focus.
Gold set for more pain if key $1,805-$1,800 support zone fails Premium
Gold price is looking to extend the downtrend into the third straight day this Wednesday, as bears seem to gather strength for the next push lower. The United States Dollar (USD) is seeing an additional leg to the upside, sitting at the highest level in three months when compared to its main rivals.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar set to climb on hawkish hold, market positioning Premium
Is being first a good thing? The Bank of Canada (BoC) has been reiterating its intentions to pause raising rates, and now it is time to deliver – ahead of its peers. The "pivot" announcement has hurt the Canadian Dollar, as investors now expect the BoC to cut borrowing costs as its next moves.