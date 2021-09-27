Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bears in control while price is below $1,760

- Gold is under pressure on the charts as the US dollar remains firm.
- $1,760 is a key resistance and the bears are lurking below.
- XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook
- Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bearish bias forecast below $1,760
The price of gold on Tuesday is in the hands of the US dollar that has been benefiting from higher US yields following the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials which include Fed chair Jerome Powell's. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is sat near $1,750 and in the bearish territory while below $1,760.
Gold has recently enjoyed some hidden bullish divergence on the hourly time frame which has given the yellow metal some support in the US session. Gold on Wall Street travelled between a low of $1,744.88 and $1,760.91 on the day so far. Nevertheless, the pressure is on for the bulls with the price technically bearish below the 4-hour 200, 50 and 20 EMAs that are aligned bearishly with RSI below 50. See more on that below under, Gold, technical analysis.
All eyes on the Fed
Meanwhile, the fundamentals driving the markets stem from hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers following last week's hawkish Federal Reserve statement, dot plot and Powell's presser. In this regard, this could be led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will join Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in speaking before Congress on Tuesday.
The US dollar advanced for a second straight session on Monday, bolstered by the rise in Treasury yields ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week who could affirm expectations of the start of asset purchase reduction before the end of the year. US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month high of $1.515%. The dollar index DXY, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose 0.1% to 93.37.
US yields climbed to their highest since late June in anticipation of interest rate increases that may follow sooner than expected. Fed officials on Monday and Tuesday in Asia have echoed Fed's Powell's comments last week surrounding tapering of the Fed's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth. This makes next week's September employment report a massive event for financial markets as it is now seen as a potential trigger for the central bank's bond taper.
"As much as taper in and of itself is not a surprise, an earlier end to its program will reinforce that downside risks to the US dollar have diminished," Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities said.
"If the last taper cycle was any indication, about half of the US dollar's cyclical upswing was observed three months after taper," he added.
Meanwhile, a report compiled by a collective of the TD Securities analysts explained a cleaner discretionary and trend-following positioning slate in gold should keep any weakness from morphing into a rout.
''With that said, we still expect silver to underperform gold on a risk-adjusted basis, as a normalization in industrial demand further weighs on the white metal, while flow effects have not yet been priced.''
''Looking forward, the 'stagflation' narrative is still capturing the market's share of mind, as participants look to a period of high inflation and slowing growth, but this has yet to translate into additional interest for gold,'' the report ended with.
Gold technical analysis
Should the price fails to overcome $1,760 on a closing basis in the coming sessions, this could give rise to further supply and a downside extension. The corrections, as illustrated as A and B on the chart above, show their targets based on the -272% Fibonacci retracements of the correction's ranges. These come in at $1,732 and $1,728:
Meanwhile, from an hourly basis, despite the hidden bullish divergence, the price is pressured below critical moving average bearish divergences as follows:
For a comprehensive analysis of the gold price, see more here:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
