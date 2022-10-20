- Gold bears could come under pressure into the closing sessions of the week.
- The US dollar has lagged behind the rise in yields but is making a comeback from a confluence of key daily support.
The gold price has moved back to a flat position on the day to print around $1,629.25 at the time of writing having travelled between a low of $1,622.54 and $1,628.93 thus far, reversing two losing sessions as the US dollar eased.
There has been a disparity in the price of the US dollar and US yields which may come back to bite the gold bugs before the week is out, however. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target amid very high levels of inflation. His most hawkish of comments sent yields to fresh cycle highs, the strongest in a decade. He said the Fed has made disappointing progress at lower inflation and added that inflation in 2023 would fall to around 4% and 2.5% in 2024, which is still well above the 2%. as such risk sold off, yield and the greenback rallied weighing on the price of gold.
Bond yields rose, with the US 2-year note last seen paying 4.593%, up 0.75%, after reaching to the highest since 2008 at 4.614%:
Meanwhile, the US dollar weakened, with the DXY index last seen down 0.15 points to 112.85 having moved between a low of 112.16 and 113.09.
The index, however, remains in a bullish trend, near term and long term. The confluence of the bullish flag pattern and W-formation, with the correction, supported the neckline meeting a 50% mean reversion and trendline likely give fuel for the bulls to play catch up with US yields, weighing on gold's outlook for the remaining session of the week.
It's been a particularly troubling time in markets this week, with UK politics a major driver of volatility, feeding into the doom loop for gold prices at times of risk-off. However, the bearish themes could well intensify for the yellow metal as jumbo rate hikes are around the corner. As analysts at ANZ Bank explained, ''with the Truss soap opera over, global investors can now refocus on upcoming central bank meetings.'' The war on inflation will be firmly on the minds of investors as we head into these meetings, and in this context, gold will likely continue to struggle given inflation's increasing persistence.
''For the time being, we have found that US wage growth trends are validating near-term household inflation expectations, but appear to have settled at levels that would sustain a CPI inflation rate of 5-6% going forward, far removed from the 2.5% rate consistent with the Fed's inflation target,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''In turn, don't count on investors to grow their appetite in the yellow metal. Physical demand for bullion has remained elevated, but seasonal considerations suggest that this tailwind could soon fade following India's festive season.''
Gold technical analysis
At the start of the week, within the pre-open market analysis on gold, Chart of the Week, Gold Price: Halloween comes early, XAU/USD back below critical bearish structure $,1670, the downside was marked as the path of least resistance as follows:
Gold, pre-open analysis October 16
Gold update, daily chart
As illustrated, that path continues to play out with the $1,614 lows potentially just a session or two, or three, away. Beyond there, we have the year 2020 $1,570s clocked as the midpoint of the March 2020 range:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.