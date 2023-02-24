Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,820 and US inflation clues – Confluence Detector

- Gold price clings to important support confluence amid mixed sentiment.
- Risks dwindle as Ukraine-Russia war drags to the second year with no solution in sight.
- Upbeat US data, hawkish Fed bets struggle to defend US Dollar bulls amid sluggish yields.
- XAU/USD bears can cheer upbeat US Core PCE Price Index as markets price in three more rate hikes of 0.25%.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild gains as it consolidates the weekly loss, the fourth one in a row, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. In doing so, the precious metal prints the first daily gains in five while probing the bears at the lowest levels in 2023.
While tracing the catalysts, a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and sluggish US Dollar could be held responsible as the bond bears retreat while the US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a three-day uptrend near a seven-week high.
Market sentiment dwindles on mixed headlines surrounding China, due to its peace plan for Ukraine and ties with Russia, as well as due to the US-China readiness for trade talks, despite not sharing the details and criticizing each other on various issues.
It should be noted that the market’s fears that the strong US data and further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes are already priced in seemed to have weighed on the US Treasury bond yields and favored the XAU/USD rebound. “Fed funds futures are priced for 25 basis-point (bp) hikes over the next three meetings, with a peak rate of 5.36% hitting in July,” per Reuters. The same highlights today’s Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price clings to the key $1,823 support level comprising the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day, the previous monthly low and middle band of the Bollinger on the hourly play.
Should the quote breaks the $1,823 support confluence, the lower band of the Bollinger on the four-hour and previous weekly low can challenge the Gold bears near $1,820.
Also acting as a downside filter is the Pivot Point one-week S1 and previous daily low, close to $1,817.
Should the quote drops below $1,817, there prevails a smooth road toward the $1,800 threshold.
Meanwhile, Fibonacci 23.6% on one-week joins 5-DMA and Pivot Point one-day R1 to highlight multiple resistances surrounding $1,830-33.
Following that, Pivot Point one-day R2 and 10-DMA highlight $1,843 as the last defense of the Gold bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0600 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is paring back gains to trade modestly flat around 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US PCE inflation data. The US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid brewing geopolitical tensions and hawkish Fed expectations.
GBP/USD defends 1.2000 ajmid cautious mood, US data in focus
GBP/USD is finding buyers above 1.2000 in the early European morning. A cautious market mood and a broadly steady US Dollar are lending support to the pair but geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and Fed-BoE policy divergence cap the upside. US PCE inflation data is awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,820 and US inflation clues
Gold price prints mild gains as it consolidates the weekly loss, the fourth one in a row, ahead of the US Fed's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. In doing so, the precious metal prints the first daily gains in five while probing the bears at the lowest levels in 2023.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT.