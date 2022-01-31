Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD

- Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
- US Treasury yields fail to recall USD buyers amid a sluggish start to the NFP week.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD poised for further losses on Fed's hawkish stance
Gold (XAU/USD) prices drop for the fourth day in a row, refreshing intraday bottom around $1,786 heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the yellow metal fails to cheer the US dollar pullback as the US Treasury yields stay firmer and stock futures fail to extend Friday’s rebound.
The reason could be linked to the market’s indecision ahead of the March month Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, as well as this week’s US jobs report. It should be noted that the geopolitical fears surrounding Russia add to the risk-off mood and drown gold prices to justify the technically bearish confirmation.
the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks downbeat Treasury yields to extend Friday’s pullback from the highest levels since July 2020. Behind the moves could be the market’s indecision over the pace of the Fed’s rate hike in March after the recently downbeat wage price data.
Although the Fed’s hawkish halt drowned gold prices the last week, the US Q4 Employment Cost Index (ECI) raises challenges for the Fed policymakers who expect 0.50% rate hikes. Though, strong readings of the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely Core PCE Price Index for December rose to 4.9%, versus 4.8% forecast and 4.7% prior, keeping the Fed hawks on the table.
Following the US data release, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that he expects Fed to raise rates at the March meeting. Though, the policymaker emphasized the importance of incoming data while also saying, “Have to see how data plays out.”
On the same line was Raphael Bostic, President of the Fed’s Atlanta branch who reiterated his call for three Fed rate lifts in 2022 in an interview with the Financial Times (FT), with the first coming in March. “If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I’m going to lean into that . . . If moving in successive meetings makes sense, I’ll be comfortable with that,” said Fed’s Bostic per FT.
Elsewhere, the US Senate's aggression towards passing a law to levy economic sanctions on Russia also weighs on the risk appetite. “US senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators said on Sunday,” said Reuters.
Moving on, a light calendar on Monday may challenge gold traders but major attention will be given to Friday’s US jobs report, as well as Treasury yields for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Gold prices stay below the $1,795-96 resistance confluence, including 100-DMA and an ascending trend line from August, while portraying a four-day downtrend of late.
The metal’s declines also take clues from bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI, not oversold.
As a result, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of April-June 2021 upside, near $1,770, can act as immediate support to watch for the gold sellers.
Following that, December’s bottom surrounding $1,753 will be crucial as it holds the key to the quote’s further downside towards September’s low of $1,721.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond $1,796 will need validation from the $1,800 threshold to again aim for the yearly resistance line, around $1,845.
Even if the gold buyers manage to cross the $1,845 resistance, the monthly high near $1,853 will be crucial for the metal’s further upside.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1786.63
|Today Daily Change
|-2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1788.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.86
|Daily SMA50
|1801.84
|Daily SMA100
|1795.55
|Daily SMA200
|1805.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1799.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1780.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1853.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1780.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1787.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1792.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1779.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1770.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1798.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1817.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.