Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims for a pullback towards $1,650.00, focus shifts to ISM data

- Gold price is looking for a pullback to near $1,650.00 as a cheerful market mood could weigh on DXY.
- Growing expectations for a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed helped yields to rebound.
- Higher consensus for US ISM New Orders Index indicates that forward demand is strong.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed fresh demand after a vertical drop to near $1,640.00. The precious metal is aiming for a pullback move to near the critical resistance of $1,650.00 as long liquidation hogs the limelight.
The US dollar index (DXY) remained restricted on Friday as the upbeat market sentiment capped gains around 111.00 while odds of a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remained a major cushion for the counter. As per the projections, Fed chair Jerome Powell will announce a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike on Wednesday.
Higher odds for further policy tightening by the Fed helped yields to rebound after a major decline. The 10-year US Treasury yields reclaimed the psychological hurdle of 4%.
Going forward, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data will remain in the spotlight. The economic data is seen lower at 50.0 vs. the prior release of 50.9. Also, the ISM New Orders Index will be a crucial catalyst that displays forward demand and is seen significantly higher at 49.1 against the former figure of 47.1.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold prices have rebounded after sensing less selling pressure while testing weekly lows at $1,638.15, recorded on Tuesday. The precious metal is playing with the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,644.39 while the 50-EMA at $1,651.15 is still higher.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to ditch the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1644.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1644.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1668.12
|Daily SMA50
|1685.23
|Daily SMA100
|1729.75
|Daily SMA200
|1809.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1667.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1638.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1649.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1632.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1603.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1690.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD: Bears are lurking on the backside of a key micro trendline
AUD/USD is below the dominant trendline but longs are in the market as per the past prior days of trade and inside bars of the Wednesday bullish candle and breakout. The price broke out of the micro trend and made a subsequent rally into the resistance of the more dominant bearish trendline.
EUR/USD: The bulls are in play for the open, but bears ready to pounce
For the open, EUR/USD is hovering above a void of liquidity towards 0.9870, but if the bulls can hang on above 0.9950 for the start of the week, there will be prospects of a move above 1.0000 with 1.0050 eyed.
Gold aims for a pullback towards $1,650.00, focus shifts to ISM data
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed fresh demand after a vertical drop to near $1,640.00. The precious metal is aiming for a pullback move to near the critical resistance of $1,650.00 as long liquidation hogs the limelight.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.