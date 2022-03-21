Gold Price Forecast: What’s next for the bright metal?

Mounting concerns related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine keep investors in cautious mode.

Global stocks trade mixed, but government bond yields are on the rise.

Gold Price is neutral, but technical signs hint at another leg lower.

Gold Price heads into the US, opening trading at around $1,925 a troy ounce, retaining modest intraday gains in a risk-averse environment. The market mood is sour amid persistent tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow attacks mounted over the weekend, and peace talks are a far chance now. That said, safe-haven assets like Gold are posting modest intraday advances, as financial markets seem to be on pause ahead of a new catalyst.

Asian and European indexes trade mixed, but government bond yields are up, with the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note up to 2.20% amid concerns inflation will keep on rising, regardless of central banks’ measures. Oil prices resumed their advances after Russia’s Deputy PM Novak said crude price might rise to $300 a barrel if Russian oil is shunned, but that's unlikely. Gold Price may recover the upside should the news hit Wall Street.

Gold Price technical outlook

XAUUSD is stuck around the 50% retracement of the January/March rally, with increased bearish potential. The bright metal is meeting sellers around a flat 20 DMA, while the daily Momentum heads firmly lower within negative levels.

Gold Price bottomed last week at $1,895 a troy ounce, just ahead of the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally at $1,890.60, a critical support level. On the other hand, the 38.2% retracement comes at around $1,960, where selling interest has proved strong.

Technicals hint at a decline, while fundamentals hint at an advance. The aforementioned Fibonacci levels are critical as XAUUSD could find its way on a clear break of any of those.