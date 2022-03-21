Gold Price Forecast: What’s next for the bright metal?

- Mounting concerns related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine keep investors in cautious mode.
- Global stocks trade mixed, but government bond yields are on the rise.
- Gold Price is neutral, but technical signs hint at another leg lower.
Gold Price heads into the US, opening trading at around $1,925 a troy ounce, retaining modest intraday gains in a risk-averse environment. The market mood is sour amid persistent tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow attacks mounted over the weekend, and peace talks are a far chance now. That said, safe-haven assets like Gold are posting modest intraday advances, as financial markets seem to be on pause ahead of a new catalyst.
Asian and European indexes trade mixed, but government bond yields are up, with the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note up to 2.20% amid concerns inflation will keep on rising, regardless of central banks’ measures. Oil prices resumed their advances after Russia’s Deputy PM Novak said crude price might rise to $300 a barrel if Russian oil is shunned, but that's unlikely. Gold Price may recover the upside should the news hit Wall Street.
Also read: Commodity traders eye big gains as Fed risks another recession – What’s next? [Video]
Gold Price technical outlook
XAUUSD is stuck around the 50% retracement of the January/March rally, with increased bearish potential. The bright metal is meeting sellers around a flat 20 DMA, while the daily Momentum heads firmly lower within negative levels.
Gold Price bottomed last week at $1,895 a troy ounce, just ahead of the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally at $1,890.60, a critical support level. On the other hand, the 38.2% retracement comes at around $1,960, where selling interest has proved strong.
Technicals hint at a decline, while fundamentals hint at an advance. The aforementioned Fibonacci levels are critical as XAUUSD could find its way on a clear break of any of those.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1925.13
|Today Daily Change
|3.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1921.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.43
|Daily SMA50
|1875.61
|Daily SMA100
|1840.33
|Daily SMA200
|1813.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1945.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1990.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1934.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1883.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1938.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1955.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1965.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid Ukraine crisis, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, holding steady amid easing risk-off trades and fresh US dollar weakness. ECB President Lagarde said that euro area is not seeing elements of stagflation. Meanwhile, focus shifts to Powell's speech after the hawkish rate hike.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Fed-BOE policy divergence weighs negatively on cable. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Cryptos to confirm bullish retest for the rally to continue
Bitcoin price is consolidating whilst threatening a move to the downside, causing all altcoins to pause in their rallies. In a way, BTC is controlling the crypto market’s moves.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.