The most highly antipated FOMC Meeting of 2022 and quite possibly the most important monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career took place last Wednesday with the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates for the first time in the pandemic era.
At the end of its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled further hikes at all six remaining meetings this year.
Looking back throughout the whole of 2021, Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down the biggest year-on-year rise in inflation seen in more than four decades – characterizing the record spike as “transitory”, which inevitability will always be remembered as the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve.
There's no denying it, that the Fed is caught in a box of its own making because it didn’t move quickly enough on raising rates last year. Now it has to be seen to move aggressively, which ultimately means, Stagflation is now a major risk to the economy in the second half of the year, or worst still a recession.
Historically, every Fed rate hike cycle over the last 70 years has pushed the economy into recession and traders are convinced that this time, it won't be any different.
Only time will tell, however one thing we do know for certain is that the U.S dollar and Equity markets tends to lose altitude once the Fed begins its tightening cycle. This inversely presents huge bullish tailwinds for the entire Commodities sector from the metals, energies to soft commodities – as they are viewed as one of the most reliable hedges against risk, inflation and economic shock.
Already within the first quarter of 2022 – a total 27 Commodities ranging from metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple-digit gains and this is just the beginning!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid Ukraine crisis, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, holding steady amid easing risk-off trades and fresh US dollar weakness. ECB President Lagarde said that euro area is not seeing elements of stagflation. Meanwhile, focus shifts to Powell's speech after the hawkish rate hike.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Fed-BOE policy divergence weighs negatively on cable. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Cryptos to confirm bullish retest for the rally to continue
Bitcoin price is consolidating whilst threatening a move to the downside, causing all altcoins to pause in their rallies. In a way, BTC is controlling the crypto market’s moves.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.