Gold Price Forecast: Bears hope more weakness below $1,907 amid risk-on impulse, Fed meet eyed

- Gold price seeks more pain below $1,907.00 ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement.
- The DXY and US Treasury yields are also trading lower on active risk-on impulse.
- A bearish crossover from 20 and 50-period EMAs adds to the downside fillers.
Gold (XAU/USD) is falling sharply as investors are dumping the asset on skyrocketing odds of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The precious metal is hovering around $1,917.00 on Wednesday. Gold prices have witnessed a fall of almost 7.4% from their recent highs at $2,070.54 last week.
The Fed will announce the interest rate decision on Wednesday and a rate hike is imminent amid the soaring inflation. But the fact is, investors are eyeing the scale of a rate hike to adjust their positions in respect to the precious metal. A 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed may not have a serious impact on the gold prices as the market participants are aware that only a rate hike is the remedy to curtain the galloping inflation now. However, half of the percent rate hike by the Fed may trigger further short build-ups for the yellow metal.
Apart from the caution over an aggressive tightening policy after the Fed Open Market Committee (FOMO) meet, improvement in the demand of risk-perceived assets has also trimmed preference for the precious metal. Global equities are trading in the bullish territory despite intensifying fears of Covid-19 in China. Also, fewer headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war have weighed pressure on the gold prices.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has settled below 99.00 after tracing subdued US Treasury yields on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury yields are trading at 2.15%, 0.34% down from Tuesday’s close.
Gold Technical Analysis
On a four-hour scale, XAU/USD is trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from January 28 low at $1,780.75 to March 8 high at $2,070.54) at $1,925.30. The 20-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have given a bearish crossover at $1,965.20, which adds to the downside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted its range from 40.00-60.00 to 20.00-40.00, which indicates an establishment of a bearish setup.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1917.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1918.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1937.25
|Daily SMA50
|1867.66
|Daily SMA100
|1836.2
|Daily SMA200
|1813.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1954.69
|Previous Daily Low
|1907.13
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1925.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1936.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1898.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1851.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1946.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1993.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
