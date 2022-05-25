Gold Price Forecast: $1,850 could be a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bears – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price snaps a five-day uptrend, as the US dollar stages a solid rebound.
- US Treasury yields remain on the back foot ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- Strong support at $1,850 could limit the pullback in XAUUSD from two-week highs.
Gold Price is retreating from two-week highs of $1,870, as tensions mount in the lead-up to the minutes of the Fed May policy meeting, which is likely to provide fresh hints on the central bank’s tightening path. The broad rebound in the US dollar, despite a cautious market mood, is weighing negatively on the bright metal. Although the latest Fed commentary, which expressed concerns of soft-landing, undermines the US Treasury yields across the curve. This, in turn, helps XAUSUD to find a floor, for now.
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the Gold Price is teasing the $1,855 support area, which is the convergence of the pivot point one-day S1 and the previous low four-hour.
Failure to resist above the latter will trigger a fresh drop towards the $1,850 cap, where the previous day’s low and the previous week’s high coincide.
Gold sellers will then look out for the $1,845 demand zone, which is the intersection of the SMA5 one-day and pivot point one-month S1.
Further down, the SMA200 one-day at $1,839 will be put to test.
On the upside, XAU bulls could face initial resistance at around $1,862 on buying resurgence. That level is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 four-hour.
The Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,865 will then challenge the bearish commitments.
The previous day’s high of $1,870 and the previous month’s low of $1,872 will be next on the buyers’ radars.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
