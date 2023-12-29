- Gold price falls back $2,065 as the impact of deep Fed rate cut hopes start fading away.
- The Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates from March 2024.
- Next economic triggers for the Gold price will be US Employment and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction but a consolidation is likely ahead due to thin trading activity. Broadly, the precious metal may continue to remain in the positive trajectory as bets in favour of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are firming due to easing labour market conditions and a clear downtrend in the underlying inflation. This lowers the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal and weakens the US Dollar, in which it is priced.
The Gold price is set to end 2023 with stellar gains of more than 13.50%. Deepening expectations for the Fed to start reducing interest rates from March 2024 will also keep appeal for the Gold price upbeat in 2024. Further action in the Gold price will be guided by the United States Nonfarm Employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI for November.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price drops while US Dollar, yields recover
- Gold price falls further to near $2,063.00 as the US Dollar and Treasury yields have recovered further.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded to near 3.90% and the US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to near 101.35.
- The broader appeal for non-yielding assets is bullish as Fed’s stance of higher for longer interest rates has lost its essence and investors are pricing in early rate cuts in 2024.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, there is a 73% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.00-5.25%. The probability that the Fed will continue reducing borrowing rates in May too is 72%.
- In addition, a clear declining trend in the underlying inflation towards 2%, further increases the chances the Fed may cut interest rates to avoid the consequences of overtightening.
- The scenario of long-lasting restrictive monetary policy could impact the economic outlook of the US economy.
- The US Department of Labor reported higher-than-projected Initial Jobless Claims (IJC) for the week ending December 22. Individuals who claimed jobless benefits for the first time were 218K, higher than the consensus of 210K and the former reading of 206K.
- The Fed has been maintaining an unchanged interest rates stance from the last three monetary policy meetings due to softening inflation and a slowdown in labour demand. A sustained restrictive monetary policy stance for longer could ease out resilience in the US labour market.
- While Fed policymakers are confident of a clear downtrend in price pressures, a restrictive policy stance would be maintained to ensure the achievement of price stability.
- Significant action in the FX domain is less likely on Friday amid the festive mood. However, next week, US Manufacturing PMI from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) and the Employment data for November.
- Fresh labour market conditions will indicate whether Fed policymakers should look for unwinding restrictive monetary policy stance or stick to higher interest rates further.
Technical Analysis: Gold price turns sideways around $2,060
Gold price drops below Thursday’s trading range of $2,064-2,088. Trading volume is thin amid absence of significant number of market participants due to the festive week. The precious metal witnessed some profit-booking on Thursday. On a braoder note, upward-sloping 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) point to more upside ahead. In addition to them, oscillators indicate strong momentum in an upside direction.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel near 1.1050 amid light trading
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band at around 1.1050 on the final trading day of 2023. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's rebound, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 in choppy session
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2750 after rising toward 1.2800 in the early European session on Friday. The market action remains subdued on the last trading day of the year as volumes thin out ahead of the long weekend.
Gold declines toward $2,060 as US yields edge higher
After rising toward $2,080, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,060, pressured by the rebound seen in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors brace for the end-of-the-year flows and refrain from placing large bets on XAU/USD.
Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here
Bonk Inu price has been moving down only since it was listed on major exchanges in mid-December. As a result of this sell-only mentality from investors, it has caused the dog-themed crypto BONK to be oversold. But things could change quickly for the meme coin as buy signals emerge.
Beware of the perma bears in 2024
While one might expect Treasury yields and bonds to rally and the dollar to weaken in response to negative growth surprises, the reality differed on Thursday. The lacklustre auction of seven-year Treasury notes overrode the rates market impulse, suggesting that the market may be showing signs of bond market buying fatigue.