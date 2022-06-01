- Gold Price continues to decline following Tuesday's drop.
- XAUUSD could suffer additional losses in case $1,840 is confirmed as resistance.
- US Treasury bond yields edge higher toward 3% ahead of US data.
Gold Price stays on the back foot mid-week pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields and the renewed dollar strength. The near-term technical outlook suggests that XAUUSD could suffer additional losses with the 200-day SMA turning into resistance.
Focus shifts to US data
Investors await the May ISM Manufacturing PMI. The US economic docket will feature April Construction Spending and JOLTS Job Openings data as well. Finally, the US Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book. In case the 10-year US T-bond yield manages to build on its weekly gains and push toward 3%, gold could find it difficult to attract buyers. It's also worth noting that the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' hawkish president James Bullard is scheduled to deliver a speech at 17:00 GMT.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes a retest of the $1,800 mark, US data in focus.
Inflation fears weigh on Gold Price
Although the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data from the US revived optimism that inflation may have peaked in April, analysts grow increasingly concerned over prices remaining uncomfortably high for longer than expected. In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted that she was wrong about the path that inflation would take. Yellen further noted that they cannot rule out further inflationary shocks amid rising energy prices.
Inflation fears
On the same matter, Federal Reserve policymaker Raphael Bostic told MarketWatch that the Fed wants to move its policy rate to a range of 2% to 2.5% toward the end of 2022. Bostic added that he would be "fully comfortable" lifting rates into a range that could restrict growth if inflation were not moving down significantly at that point. In turn, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is already up more than 4% this week, forcing gold to lose interest.
Reflecting the positive impact of rising US yields on the dollar's market valuation, the US Dollar Index, which closed the previous two weeks in negative territory, is already up 0.8% since Monday above 102.00. The ISM manufacturing PMI survey's Prices Paid component is forecast to rise to 86.2 in May from 84.6 in April. A stronger-than-expected increase in input prices could dampen hopes of a steady decline in inflation and allow the dollar to continue to gather strength. In such a scenario, XAUUSD could extend its weekly slide.
Meanwhile, the central bank of Russia argued that a possible seizure of its frozen reserves as part of Western sanctions could cause other central banks to rethink their saving strategies. "One could expect an increase in demand for gold and a decline in the US dollar's and the euro's role as reserve assets," the bank said in its financial stability report. Nevertheless, these remarks failed to help XAUUSD gain traction.
Gold Price technical outlook
Gold Price turned bearish in the near term after having closed below the critical 200-day SMA on Tuesday. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart edged lower to 40, suggesting that sellers look to dominate the price action.
On the downside, $1,810, the end-point of the downtrend that started mid-April, aligns as the next bearish target before $1,800 (psychological level).
$1,840 (200-day SMA) aligns as initial resistance. In case XAUUSD reclaims that level and starts using it as support, buyers could take action and trigger another leg higher. In that case, $1,850 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the downtrend) and $1,865 (static level) could be seen as the next hurdles.
Gold Price and the commodity supercycle
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0700 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in May, helping the dollar continue to gather strength against its rivals.
USD/CAD stays in red near 1.2600 after BOC hike
USD/CAD trades at its lowest level in more than a month near 1.2600 on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% and said that it was prepared to act "more carefully if needed."
Gold retreats toward $1,840 as US yields push higher
Gold has lost its traction after having recovered toward $1,850 earlier in the day and retreated to $1,840. On the back of upbeat US data and the BOC's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points, US T-bond yields push higher, limiting XAU/SUD's upside.
Here is the reason why Ethereum whales are buying millions of ApeCoin tokens
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are bullish on ApeCoin price. Whales have consistently accumulated the NFT token ahead of Ape Fest ‘22, scheduled for June 20, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!