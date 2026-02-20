TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD: Downside risk to 1.160 on oil shock – ING

EUR/USD: Downside risk to 1.160 on oil shock – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Francesco Pesole sees the Euro vulnerable when Oil rises, despite some support from risk-off flows and its safe-haven role versus the Dollar. Using a model with 12‑month betas, he links a further Brent rally to EUR/USD downside and notes the pair trades above short-term fair value, arguing that major Iran escalation could push EUR/USD toward 1.160.

Euro seen overvalued versus fair value

"The euro is in a poor spot when oil prices rise. What is partly mitigating losses is probably the associated risk-off in equities and the euro’s recent prominence as a safe-haven alternative to the dollar."

"It’s not easy to estimate the impact on EUR/USD from a further oil rally, given the pair’s reduced sensitivity to oil in the past year. In our current model that takes 12-month rolling betas, another $5 rally in Brent means around 1% lower in EUR/USD, but that correlation often strengthens during oil shocks, and the risks are of an even larger selloff in the pair."

"That is especially true considering EUR/USD is still trading around 1% above a short-term fair value calculated excluding oil prices (so only rates and equities). In our view, this confirms what was discussed in the USD section above – the reluctance to price in geopolitical risks. Intuitively, it means greater downside risks for EUR/USD, which we believe can trade all the way down to 1.160 in a major escalation."

"On the macro side, we have eurozone PMIs today. The disappointing ZEW index this week has probably curbed some enthusiasm for today’s surveys, but the eurozone composite PMI should remain well above 50.0 (expansion/contraction threshold), allowing some mild optimism. The impact on the euro should be limited, in our view."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 after mixed PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 after mixed PMI data

EUR/USD manages to hold above 1.1750 but struggles to gather recovery momentum on Friday, following the mixed February PMI figures from Germany and the Eurozone. In the second half of the day, Q4 GDP, December inflation and February PMI data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 ahead of UK PMI data

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 ahead of UK PMI data

GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3450 in European trading on Friday, helped by a modest uptick in the Pound Sterling after a bigger-than-expected increase in the UK Retail Sales for January. However, the further upside appears limited in the pair amid persistent US Dollar strength and ahead of key UK and US data. 

Gold rises for third day on geopolitical risks, US data eyed

Gold rises for third day on geopolitical risks, US data eyed

Gold gains some positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday. The upside potential, however, seems limited amid the mixed fundamental backdrop. Moreover, traders might opt to wait for the key US macro releases – the Advance Q4 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – before placing fresh directional bets.

US GDP growth expected to slow down significantly in Q4 after stellar Q3 

US GDP growth expected to slow down significantly in Q4 after stellar Q3 

The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the first preliminary estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product at 13:30 GMT. Analysts forecast the US economy to have expanded at a 3% annualized rate, slowing down from the 4.4% growth posted in the previous quarter.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers