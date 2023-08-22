- Gold price finds bids as the appeal for the US Dollar fades.
- A tight US labor market could be a restricting factor for achieving price stability.
- Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole is the key event this week
Gold price (XAU/USD) rebounds on Tuesday after printing a fresh five-month low below $1,890.00, capitalizing on a mild correction in the US Dollar. The precious metal recovers as investors seem confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not planning to raise interest rates further but also admit that rate cuts are unlikely to be under discussion this year.
The US economy continues to remain resilient as the country’s labor market is extremely tight. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to provide guidance on interest rates and the economic outlook in his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. It will be worth watching whether Jerome Powell mentions the possibility of a recession due to restrictive monetary policy. On the economic data front, Durable Goods Orders data for July will be watched this week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price extends recovery as US Dollar corrects
- Gold price extends its recovery to near the crucial resistance of $1,900 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects after failing to climb above the 103.50 hurdle.
- The precious metal strengthens as investors remain confident about the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged at its September monetary policy.
- US Treasury Yields struggle to extend upside, providing a level field ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
- Investors will keenly watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary at Jackson Hole. Powell is likely to provide a roadmap over how to shred the ‘last mile’ of inflation and achieve price stability.
- Market participants are expecting that the commentary from Jerome Powell will not come with a warning of additional interest rate hikes. However, a strong message suggesting the possibility of higher interest rates for a longer period cannot be ruled out.
- Apart from the interest rate guidance, Powell’s outlook on the labor market and broad economic activity will be keenly watched.
- Morgan Stanley said a possible shift in thinking on the neutral rate deserves attention because it would imply a shift in the expected path for the policy rate and thereby the yield curve as a whole.
- Before the Jackson Hole event, investors will focus on the S&P Global PMI and New Home Sales data, which will be published on Wednesday.
- According to estimates, the Manufacturing PMI is expected to increase to 49.3 in August from 49.0 in July. The Services PMI is seen declining slightly to 52.2 from 52.3a a month earlier.
- Monthly New Home Sales for July are expected to increase despite higher mortgage rates.
- A major economic dataset will be US Durable Goods Orders for July, which will be released on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. Orders are expected to contract by a sharp 4.0%. In June, Durable Goods Orders expanded by 4.6%.
- The market mood turns cheerful despite the fact that Moody’s and S&P Global have downgraded the credit ratings of US commercial banks, citing risks of rising outflows in a high-interest rate environment.
- The US economy is expected to remain resilient as the labor market is extremely tight and construction spending is increasing despite higher interest rates.
- Fed policymakers say that the growth rate could slow down for a few quarters amid the agenda of achieving price stability.
- A survey conducted in July by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) shows small businesses are much less worried about the health of their bank than they were in the immediate aftermath of this spring's bank failures, including that of Silicon Valley Bank.
- The NFIB survey conducted further shows that 52% of small-business owners say the economy is already in a recession. The percentage is down from the 55% recorded in April.
Technical Analysis: Gold price delivers a two-day consolidation breakout
Gold price delivers a two-day consolidation breakout and jumps to near the round-level resistance of $1,900. The precious metal strengthens as the US Dollar fails to extend a rally, providing a level field ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. The yellow metal rebounds after printing a fresh five-month low of around $1,885.00, but still trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates that the long-term trend is bearish.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
