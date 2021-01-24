Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside

- XAU/USD’s downside appears more compelling.
- Technical set up on the daily chart favors the bears.
- Focus remains on Biden’s stimulus passage and Fed decision.
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a steep drop on Friday after facing rejection at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $1876 once again.
The sell-off drove the metal below the 50-DMA and 200-DMA supports. The bulls, however, quickly fought back control and managed to close the week above the critical 200-DMA at $1848.
Gold Price Chart: Daily
Even though gold recaptured the 200-DMA, the downside appears more compelling heading into a big week ahead.
Gold’s fate hinges on bipartisan support on US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal and the FOMC decision due this week.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, at 46.77, suggesting that the recent bearish streak could likely extend.
The bears need a clearance of strong support around the $1835 region to unleash losses if the 200-DMA gives way once again.
Further south, the Year-to-date (YTD) lows at $1803 could be put at risk.
Meanwhile, the bearish bias will likely persist unless the buyers sustain footing above the powerful 21-DMA resistance.
The next upside barrier awaits at the downward-sloping 100-DMA at $1883.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1854.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1854.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.61
|Daily SMA50
|1859.32
|Daily SMA100
|1882.73
|Daily SMA200
|1847.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1837.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1858.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1837.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1802.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1888.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.86
