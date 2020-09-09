Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight – Confluence Detector

Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial was put on hold over safety concerns.
Although the dovish ECB expectations and falling Treasury yields offer some support to the yieldless gold. Combined. Let’s take a look at the key technical levels for trading gold amid a light US docket and heading towards Thursday’s crucial ECB policy decision.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The tool shows that gold is battling a significant upside hurdle at $1928.50, the confluence of Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 four-hour, following a brief dip to $1923 region.
Acceptance above the latter could add extra legs to the bounce, as the bulls look to test the next critical hurdle at $1934.45, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, SMA5 one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day intersect.
Further north, powerful resistance awaits at $1945/46, which is the convergence of the SMA10 one-day, Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and one-week.
A firm break above the latter could yield a test of $1949 barrier, the SMA50 on four-hour.
To the downside, minor supports at $1920 (Fibonacci 61.8% one-day) and $1917 (previous week low) could slow the declines.
Meanwhile, a $1913 cushion is the level to beat for the bears. That level is the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
A daily closing below the last is needed to reinforce the bearish bias.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
With the TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) tool, you can easily locate areas where the price can find a support zone or resistance zone and make trading decisions. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points each time. If you are a medium- and long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels in which a medium / long-term trend can stop your travel and rest, where to undo positions or where to increase your position.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7200 on the release of in-line with estimates Chinese inflation figures. The spot hit fresh ten-day lows at 0.7193 after the greenback rallied on risk-aversion, triggered by Sino-American tensions, US stimulus deadlock and vaccine concerns.
USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength
USD/JPY remains depressed below 106.00 despite the bounce from weekly lows. The market mood remains sour after AstraZeneca halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Broad US dollar strength cushions the downside in the spot.
WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low
WTI consolidates from $36.50 after marking the heaviest drop since late-April. The energy benchmark bounces off the lowest since June 15 as 100-day SMA probes the sellers. The $40.00 threshold can act as an immediate upside barrier.
Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight
Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the USD remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine.
China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX
With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China.