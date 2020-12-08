Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's bounce from 4.5-month lows continues as inflation expectations rise

- Gold trades near $1,869, having bottomed out at $1,764 last week.
- The 30-year US inflation expectations reach 19-month highs.
Gold has risen to two-week highs, extending the bounce from the Nov. 30 low of $1,764, possibly tracking the uptick in the long-term US inflation expectations.
The 30-year breakeven inflation rate – a gauge of the financial market's expectations for long-term price pressures – rose to 2% on Monday to hit the highest level in nearly 19 months.
The 10-year breakeven rate has increased from 1.69% to 1.89% (also a 19-month high) in the past two weeks. Rising inflation expectations are considered bullish for scarce assets such as gold.
Also, weakness in the dollar could be powering the recovery in the yellow metal. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, fell to over two-year lows below 90.50 last week and was last seen at 90.87 – down 3% this quarter and nearly 6% on a year-to-date basis.
Some observers believe the "reflation trade" has begun, and the dollar would continue to lose ground, pushing gold higher. Morgan Stanley analysts expect the greenback to weaken by 10% over the next 12 months.
The reflation trade seems to have kicked off by hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus alongside continued monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and expectations for a swift global economic recovery on coronavirus vaccines.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1867.66
|Today Daily Change
|3.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1863.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.46
|Daily SMA50
|1879.04
|Daily SMA100
|1911.45
|Daily SMA200
|1805.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1822.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1834.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1898.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
