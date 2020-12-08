Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's bounce from 4.5-month lows continues as inflation expectations rise

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold trades near $1,869, having bottomed out at $1,764 last week. 
  • The 30-year US inflation expectations reach 19-month highs. 

Gold has risen to two-week highs, extending the bounce from the Nov. 30 low of $1,764, possibly tracking the uptick in the long-term US inflation expectations. 

The 30-year breakeven inflation rate – a gauge of the financial market's expectations for long-term price pressures – rose to 2% on Monday to hit the highest level in nearly 19 months. 

The 10-year breakeven rate has increased from 1.69% to 1.89% (also a 19-month high) in the past two weeks. Rising inflation expectations are considered bullish for scarce assets such as gold. 

Also, weakness in the dollar could be powering the recovery in the yellow metal. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, fell to over two-year lows below 90.50 last week and was last seen at 90.87 – down 3% this quarter and nearly 6% on a year-to-date basis. 

Some observers believe the "reflation trade" has begun, and the dollar would continue to lose ground, pushing gold higher. Morgan Stanley analysts expect the greenback to weaken by 10% over the next 12 months. 

The reflation trade seems to have kicked off by hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus alongside continued monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and expectations for a swift global economic recovery on coronavirus vaccines. 

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1867.66
Today Daily Change 3.74
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1863.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1844.46
Daily SMA50 1879.04
Daily SMA100 1911.45
Daily SMA200 1805.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1868.64
Previous Daily Low 1822.22
Previous Weekly High 1848.3
Previous Weekly Low 1764.6
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1850.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1834.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1805.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 1898.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.

Gold news

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.

Read more

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures